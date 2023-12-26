"Baby Jansen": Blue Jays catcher expecting second child with wife Alexis

The Toronto Blue Jays will be getting at least one new fan midway through next summer.

Announced via a joint Instagram post just days before Christmas, Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen and his wife Alexis are expecting their second child to be joining their family come next July.

Alexis and Danny had welcomed their first-born child, a son named Miles, back in October 2022. They announced their engagement in May 2020, before tying the knot in January of 2022.

“Swipe to see how Miles really feels about becoming an older brother,” the Instagram caption read, before showing a photo of their one-year-old having a less-than-happy face during the photoshoot announcing his newest sibling.

Jansen, a 28-year-old catcher originally from Elmhurst, Illinois, has spent his entire professional career with the Jays since being taken by them in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Appleton West High School in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Since making his MLB debut for Toronto in 2018, Jansen ranks seventh on the team in games played, with 409 appearances over that span.

He played 86 games in total for Toronto this past season, 73 of which were as catcher while also spending time as a designated hitter. Unfortunately for Jansen, his 2023 season came to an end earlier than he hoped, as he suffered a fractured finger on September 1 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season and caused him to miss out on Toronto’s American League Wild Card playoff series against the Minnesota Twins.

Jansen and the Blue Jays are gunning for their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons in 2024, with the team expected to once again be among the top contenders in the American League. Opening Day is set for March 28, when Toronto travels to Tampa Bay to take on a divisional rival in the Rays.