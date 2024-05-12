Passenger filmed relaxing inside airplane overhead storage compartment

NewsCanadaHumour & WeirdTravel NewsCanada

Irish Mae Silvestre
May 12 2024, 7:10 pm
As legroom and airplane seats continue to shrink, one passenger decided to take matters into her own hands by climbing into an overhead storage compartment to take a nap.

A sixteen-second clip shared online shows a woman lying down inside an overhead bin used for passengers’ carry-on luggage. According to aviation news site FL360aero, the incident occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix.

nyker/Shutterstock

It appears that the moment was filmed before takeoff, as a flight attendant can be heard on the intercom welcoming passengers.

According to the passenger who filmed the incident, the woman was discovered by staff before the plane departed.

In an email to Daily Hive, a Southwest Airlines representative stated, “We don’t have details to share, but we’re aware of the video and looking into it.”

Some netizens were clearly not amused.


However, others were more upset about the current state of airplane seats.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

