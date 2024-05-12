Passenger filmed relaxing inside airplane overhead storage compartment

As legroom and airplane seats continue to shrink, one passenger decided to take matters into her own hands by climbing into an overhead storage compartment to take a nap.

A sixteen-second clip shared online shows a woman lying down inside an overhead bin used for passengers’ carry-on luggage. According to aviation news site FL360aero, the incident occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix.

It appears that the moment was filmed before takeoff, as a flight attendant can be heard on the intercom welcoming passengers.

According to the passenger who filmed the incident, the woman was discovered by staff before the plane departed.

A Southwest Airlines passenger climbed up into an overhead bin before a flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix to apparently catch a nap. A passenger who shot the video says the flight attendant found her before take-off.#airtravel #passenger #aviation pic.twitter.com/6E2rlt3XFy — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 10, 2024

In an email to Daily Hive, a Southwest Airlines representative stated, “We don’t have details to share, but we’re aware of the video and looking into it.”

Some netizens were clearly not amused.

Imagine thinking this is funny…I hope they banned her for life…FAFO🤷🏻‍♂️ — S (@Sprizzle_Dizzle) May 10, 2024

That flight has to be less than an hour in the air, doesn’t seem quite long enough to need a nap. — Mark (@TacoDude1985) May 10, 2024



However, others were more upset about the current state of airplane seats.

We’ve all thought about it. The absolute trash state of the seats they provide make this a sadly viable option. — jwallmizzou (@tennisinaloha) May 10, 2024

Interesting concept though…. Why don’t airlines turn the overhead bins into sleep cubicles on long haul flights? You can book one for an additional fee? — Arthur (@arthurblake100) May 10, 2024

Won’t be long before this will become optional for kids — DirtyDeeds (@DoneDirtCheaper) May 10, 2024

What laws is she breaking let her be — Jarred (@Comments4days) May 11, 2024

