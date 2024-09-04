Poilievre ridiculed for "out-of-touch" take on Trudeau’s school lunch program

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre drew the ire of Canadians after posting about the effectiveness of the Liberals’ school lunch program before the school year even started.

On Sunday, September 1, Poilievre posted about the National School Food Program program, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had addressed in July.

Poilievre said the program “costs millions but hasn’t fed a single meal.”

Trudeau’s school lunch program costs millions but hasn’t fed a single meal. Its purpose is to feed more Liberal bureaucracy and CBC headlines, instead of hungry kids. Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost. pic.twitter.com/L3LuQWoKbO — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 1, 2024

The CPC leader’s premature critique didn’t sit well with many Canadians, with one stating that he’s “out of touch” for not realizing that the school year has only just started.

Pierre is so out of touch that he forgets he not only voted against feeding school kids, he didn’t realize school only started today in most areas. https://t.co/Fy9KctKK0d — Redlogs 🌎🍁🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@sdgolder) September 3, 2024

The program was announced at byte end of the school year…. It’s set to start this school year. If you want to lead a country you shouldn’t need your lie so much — SweetG AKA unused bootstraps (@SwizzleGizzle) September 1, 2024

It’s the long weekend before the school year starts in most of Canada and you’re lying about a new program announced a few months ago that is just about to start when the school year starts. Canadian families deserve better than someone who lies all the time and spreads… https://t.co/GjE0ZsGAk3 — Amber Mac (@ambermac) September 2, 2024

Oh my goodness 😳 School just started of course it hasn’t fed anyone yet . Are you okay ? — Kylaistweeting (@kylaistweeting) September 4, 2024

well, kids weren’t back to school til now. of course it wouldn’t have fed any. as there were no kids to feed. you’re not the brightest crayon in the box…. — Sleepless in YYC🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@kvlovely19) September 3, 2024

Federal support for school lunch programs relies on program development that is led by provinces (and school districts within those provinces). That takes a lot of planning, suppliers & staffing/volunteers to set up. The final rollout of efforts like that don’t happen overnight. — Island Social Trends (@IslandSocTrends) September 2, 2024

Since the lunch program is not implemented yet because it was announced just before the end of the 2024 school year, it hasn’t cost a thing. Wake me when Pierre Poilievre isn’t telling a lie. Because that will be a news day. — MMA fighter (Maple Maga Adversary) (@brat_to_wurst) September 1, 2024

PP doesn’t even know when kids go back to school. Not to mention the program starts this school year. — Dylan (@Dlockyer00) September 3, 2024

It hasn’t started yet, hence it hasn’t fed a signal meal. You voted against it. — Ashley Fox RPN (@AshleyFoxRPN) September 1, 2024

Poilievre had been openly opposed to the program and had voted against it in December.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk posted, “Who votes against a program that will help kids not go to school hungry? Pierre. Same guy who voted against dental for kids.”

Pierre Conservatives just voted against a National School Food Program. Who votes against a program that will help kids not go to school hungry? Pierre. Same guy who voted against dental for kids. Votes against every program that lifts people up – even kids. pic.twitter.com/x5BLdVVzfj — Irek Kusmierczyk (@Irek_K) December 7, 2023

Two days after Poilievre’s post, when the Labour Day weekend was over and school officially started, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post about the National School Program.

“I don’t want any kid to be hungry at school. It’s time for a National School Food Program in Canada. Let’s get it done,” he wrote.

I don’t want any kid to be hungry at school. It’s time for a National School Food Program in Canada. Let’s get it done.pic.twitter.com/Nv4GeJQUbT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 3, 2024

According to Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the federal government has committed $1 billion to the program to provide meals for up to 400,000 kids each year.

“Every child in Canada deserves to have a fair chance at a good, healthy life, yet one in four children do not get enough food,” said Sudds.

“That has a real impact on their opportunities to learn and grow. We need to build a Canada where every generation of children and youth have access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.”

