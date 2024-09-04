NewsPoliticsCanada

Poilievre ridiculed for "out-of-touch" take on Trudeau’s school lunch program

Sep 4 2024, 6:07 pm
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre drew the ire of Canadians after posting about the effectiveness of the Liberals’ school lunch program before the school year even started.

On Sunday, September 1, Poilievre posted about the National School Food Program program, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had addressed in July.

Poilievre said the program “costs millions but hasn’t fed a single meal.”

The CPC leader’s premature critique didn’t sit well with many Canadians, with one stating that he’s “out of touch” for not realizing that the school year has only just started.

Poilievre had been openly opposed to the program and had voted against it in December.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk posted, “Who votes against a program that will help kids not go to school hungry? Pierre. Same guy who voted against dental for kids.”

Two days after Poilievre’s post, when the Labour Day weekend was over and school officially started, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post about the National School Program.

“I don’t want any kid to be hungry at school. It’s time for a National School Food Program in Canada. Let’s get it done,” he wrote.

According to Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the federal government has committed $1 billion to the program to provide meals for up to 400,000 kids each year.

“Every child in Canada deserves to have a fair chance at a good, healthy life, yet one in four children do not get enough food,” said Sudds.

“That has a real impact on their opportunities to learn and grow. We need to build a Canada where every generation of children and youth have access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.”

