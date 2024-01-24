Deadly plane crash near Alberta border under investigation

A hospital in a remote northern community in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualties protocol in response to a tragic plane crash near the Alberta border.

Tuesday morning, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) advised residents through its website that Fort Smith Health Centre would be closed to non-emergency cases as it is responding to patients from a nearby plane crash.

The Northwest Territories Coroner’s Office has confirmed “there are fatalities” but the number of dead has not been confirmed.

“We will not be providing any additional information pending next of kin notifications,” the coroner’s office added.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed it has sent a team of investigators to the crash site after a BAE Jetstream aircraft registered to Northwestern Air Lease went down early Tuesday.

The airline offers scheduled and chartered flights between Alberta and the Northwest Territories and is the main operator out of Fort Smith’s airport.

The aircraft is a 19-seat aircraft, but it’s unclear how many people were onboard when the crash occurred.

Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those lost in the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were aboard the Northwestern Air flight that crashed outside of Fort Smith today,” he said in a statement.

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory. The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten,” he said.

This is the second incident in Western Canada in 24 hours for first responders. On Monday, three people were killed in a helicopter crash north of Terrace, BC. They were taking part in a heli-skiing tour before the incident, and the company has put out a statement of condolences to the victims’ families.