Fly to the Philippines from Vancouver for under $920 roundtrip

Street view of Manila with Jeepneys on road with Clock Tower in the background (Richie Chan/Shutterstock)

If you’re considering travelling to the Philippines, here is your chance.

Flight prices from Vancouver to Manila have dropped, and there are roundtrips available for as low as $916.

YVR Deals shared this incredible news after Japan Airlines dropped their flight prices from YVR to MNL.

The flights have one stop in Tokyo, Japan, each way.

“The next cheapest flights on competing airlines are $1,316 CAD roundtrip,” YVR Deals added.

“The most desirable dates available are between late November and the first half of December,” it said but added flights are available starting October and into November, too.

November marks the beginning of the dry season in the Philippines.

How to get the flight deal

To book these flights, just visit SkyScanner and put Vancouver as your departure city and Manila as your destination.

You’ll want to play around with the date combinations to find a flight deal that works for you at a good price.

If you’re curious about this deal, move fast because flight deals get quickly snapped up.

Here are some examples of desirable dates in terms of weather YVR Deals has listed: