More than 40,000 personal massagers recalled nationwide due to burn hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall of 41,000 units of personal massagers sold across the country.

The product, a percussion massage gun, is made by HoMedics and can overheat while charging, raising fire and burn risks. Health Canada says that, as of December 21, the manufacturer had received four reports of the massager overheating.

One person suffered a burn to their thumb in the US, where 13 reports of overheating were received. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in Canada.

“This recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715 or HHP-715-CA. The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord,” the federal health agency clarified. The massage gun has four interchangeable percussion heads.

Only massagers made until the end of 2022 are included in the recall. You can find out if yours has been affected by reading the sticker containing a date code on the underside of the barrel of your unit.

“Date codes are a four-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year, and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Only products with a YY of 21 and 22 are subject to this recall. The UPC of the product is 0031262099662,” added Health Canada.

If you have an impacted unit, stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer, who will instruct you on steps to get a full refund. You can also opt to get credit for other HoMedics products, including a 20% bonus.

Contact HoMedics by phone at 888-225-7378 between 8:30 am and 5 pm, any time between Monday and Friday. Alternatively, you can visit the product website and chat with customer support.