Peloton launches TikTok partnership and Canadians are getting a front-row seat

Like someone with misplaced confidence in their dance moves, Peloton is making a push to become TikTok famous.

What happened: Peloton has partnered with TikTok to bring custom short-form workout content to the video platform. It’s the latest move in the company’s effort to shift away from its dwindling exercise equipment business.

Peloton will have a content hub on the app’s popular #TikTokFitness page, complete with classes, live sessions, and collaborations with its instructors and TikTok stars.

The collab — which will kick off in Canada, the US, and the UK — will also feature more personal, behind-the-scenes content from fan favourite Peloton instructors.

Bottom line: Peloton shares are down 96% from pandemic highs. Since no one seems to want to buy the company’s bikes and treadmills anymore, an alternative option is to re-brand with a focus on content subscriptions — by targeting billions of eyeballs on fitness TikTok.

The company also hopes to leverage the popularity of its instructors or “fitfluencers” — many of whom have become quasi-celebrities — to revive interest in its brand.

Yes, but: The push away from its core offerings and services could alienate the die-hard Peloton customers that made the brand and its instructors popular in the first place.

