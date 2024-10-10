Accounts set to earn but not redeem points: PC Optimum woes continue during promo event

Some PC Optimum members experienced more frustration earlier this month after they learned their accounts were unknowingly frozen when trying to redeem points during a targeted promotional event.

Daily Hive received messages from Canadian shoppers who said they experienced the issue during the PC Optimum points promotion on October 1 and 2.

Some customers received an email notifying them about a Double Bonus Redemption Event.

The offer stated that points would be worth double when redeemed at any level up to 500,000 PC Optimum points.

However, some shoppers hoping to redeem the double points and save more on their purchases were disappointed because their accounts were frozen, leaving them unable to take advantage of the deal.

The problem is an ongoing one that PC Optimum members have been speaking out about for quite some time.

In August, we connected with Patrick Sojka, founder of Rewards Canada, who has also been closely following the PC Optimum points debacle.

While PC Optimum is one of the country’s largest loyalty programs, many members claim to be experiencing various issues, including lower point earnings, ignored requests to delete accounts, and the unexplained freezing of accounts.

Customers say they were not notified by PC Optimum about their accounts being frozen, adding to their confusion.

In a previous statement to Daily Hive, Loblaw, which oversees PC, said accounts are frozen for several reasons, including “suspicious activity” and to “protect the customers and their rewards.”

It added that it has “recently improved [its] process for handling these types of cases.”

Customers speak out after points event

Anne*, a shopper in Calgary, contacted Daily Hive about the October 1 promotion and her experience trying to redeem her points.

She’s been a loyal PC Optimum member since 2018 and has 518,000 points worth $518.

“I attempted to redeem points at Shoppers Drug Mart in Southcentre Mall in SE Calgary. My account had been reset to earn [points] only instead of to redeem and earn,” she explained.

Anne said the employee at the till tried several times to reset her account, but she could still not redeem points. The employee noted several other customers had experienced the same issue that day and advised Anne to call customer service.

She ended up spending over three hours on hold.

“I was then told my account had been frozen. The agent guided me through all the necessary steps to reset and then told me it might be 10 days until it is unfrozen,” stated Anne.

She said the agent had no authority to unfreeze the account, and the issue was escalated to a supervisor, who reiterated that they too did not have the authority to unfreeze her account.

Anne told us she returned to the Shoppers location the same evening to see if any of the resets helped unlock her points but was disappointed to find out the actions did not help.

“Is Loblaw locking accounts where the value is too high? Are they locking accounts where points are not redeemed regularly?” she stated.

“I tend to save points for particular purchases or occasions, so I do not redeem them on a regular basis.”

VT*, another PC Optimum member, told Daily Hive they went to their local Shoppers Drug Mart and had a similar experience during the promotional event.

“At checkout, I was told my account was set to earn [points] only, not redeem,” they said.

“The cashier mentioned this has been a common problem, and customers have been on the phone for hours with no resolution.”

VT said they currently have over $1,500 worth of points in their account that they cannot use, and the issue has been frustrating to deal with.

“I called PC and was told my account was frozen on September 2. I was never informed of this.”

VT added that a representative informed them that their account may have been frozen due to possible suspicious activity or to protect its security.

Points expert says PC hasn’t been taking action

Daily Hive contacted Sojka to follow up on the targeted points event issue.

The points expert noted that several customers contacted him about their frozen accounts after trying to redeem them for that deal at the til.

He highlighted that much of the confusion comes from PC not alerting customers that their account is frozen. When they check their accounts, it tells them that they can still “earn and redeem.”

During the points event, most customers were told to call customer service, which Sojka said likely became “inundated” with inquiries.

He added that the issue isn’t tied to that specific promotional event.

“Some of these people just learned that their accounts have been frozen since June or July. They don’t know [beforehand] because PC Optimum doesn’t tell them, and they [still] allow you to earn points,” he said.

“So, tons of these people had no idea that their accounts were frozen, and that’s where the disconnect is.”

Sojka says this issue highlights how PC has internal communication issues between its departments.

“Why are you sending a targeted offer to members whose accounts are frozen?” he added.

What to do if your PC Optimum account is frozen

Sojka laid out several recommendations for those wondering what to do if their accounts are frozen.

First, he says to be mindful that PC hasn’t been informing members their accounts have been frozen, so you’ll want to ensure you’ve budgeted enough money if your points cannot be used.

If you’ve been waiting for a reply, Sojka said that PC Optimum’s response time of 10 business days or more for a possible resolution is “unacceptable.”

He advises you to keep pushing PC Optimum customer service to restore it or escalate your case.

If PC Optimum customer service won’t provide you with more information, Sojka advises you to email Loblaw’s privacy commissioner for more details.

As for individuals who have taken all these steps and still haven’t unlocked their accounts, Sojka says it’s a waiting game.

In a statement to Daily Hive about the recent points event and customer experiences, Loblaw said it is “always working to improve our operations to better protect and serve our customers, especially when accounts are frozen due to suspicious activity.”

“We aim to complete account reviews promptly, but delays may occur when request volumes are high, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers should also be aware that some changes will take effect for the PC Optimum program on October 31, 2024.

These include modifications to how many accounts customers can open and points added to suspended accounts.

Members residing in Quebec will be informed if their account has been detected as compromised and will receive a notice if their account was frozen, suspended, or suspected of fraudulent activity.

Sojka stressed that PC Optimum should do this for members nationwide, not just in one province.

“We’re pushing [for PC] to notify everybody,” he said. “This is ridiculous. That’s my frustration that they allow people to log into accounts and earn points.”

Loblaw did not immediately respond to Daily Hive’s request to clarify what part of the promo event was targeted toward certain PC Optimum members. We will update this story when it responds.

*Names have been changed to protect subjects’ anonymity.