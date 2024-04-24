A human skeleton?! Canadian junk removers reveal the creepiest items they've ever found

One of Canada’s biggest junk removal companies has revealed the scariest items it has found nationwide.

Justjunk shared its spookiest finds and emailed us photos of some of the items, so they can really keep you up at night.

Here they are.

A human skeleton

This skeleton was found in a doctor’s office and evaluated as over 200 years old. These remains were originally from India and were prepared for medical schools.

“It shipped to the UK before it made it to Canada when we picked it up,” Justjunk told us. “We call him Boney.”

So many creepy dolls

An old doll might not seem so weird initially, but there’s a reason an entire subgenre of horror films is based on dolls — and they’re spooky in large numbers.

Justjunk has found many creepy dolls, some of which are pictured above.

“If you’ve seen enough movies, rooms full of old dolls can be extremely creepy. Now imagine all those dolls were from 1894. There are 400 of them, and they’re all made with real human hair,” a Justjunk official told us.

“Our team mustered up the courage to go in and remove them from the room despite feeling like they were in a horror movie.”

Mummies

One of Justjunk’s team unexpectedly found a mummified cat while trying to clear out an attic.

It is unclear how it got there. Did someone mummify it? Was it an ignored animal that died and was preserved due to the conditions around it? We don’t know, but we’re sure it was a sweet kitty while it lived.

“To this day, this ranks as one of the strangest things that our team has found,” Justjunk said.

Old bombs

Seeing an old bomb might not make you jump with the primal fear a mummified cat would evoke. However, it’s no news that bombs are scary.

“They’re just as terrifying if you don’t know just how active they are,” said Justjunk.

“We’ve found a few old WWII shells in the past, each time ensuring with the bomb squad that things were A-okay, but that didn’t help the fear that even a nudge might set things off.”

Taxidermied animals

Justjunk has found multiple taxidermied animals on its junk removal missions, but this prickly blowfish at its most inflated point was unexpected.

“[Taxidermying is] an interesting hobby, for sure, but not one our team was ready for when they came across it,” said Justjunk.

In 2022, another junk removal giant, 1-800-GOT-JUNK, shared its creepiest finds.

One of them was this creepy doll perched on a door with a rusted axe in its hand.

1-800-GOT-JUNK’s list included many odd-looking dismembered mannequin parts, a Chucky doll, and a haunted-looking vintage stroller.

One thing is clear — junk removal is not a profession for the faint of heart!