Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu make surprise visit to Canada for upcoming "Barbie" movie

It was a full-on “Kenadian” takeover in Toronto on Wednesday night, as fellow Canadian actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu popped into town in promotion of their upcoming fantasy flick, Barbie.

Widely considered to be one of 2023’s most anticipated films, the live-action comedy was directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie as the iconic 11.5-inch doll, and Gosling as Ken.

There’s not much we know about the top-secret movie plot, including Liu’s character, which is vaguely described as a “different variation of Ken.”

Although the film’s official release is still weeks away, the two Canadian Ken dolls stopped by at a four-floor private fan event in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The “Barbie Kenadian long weekend kick-off” took place at Margo, a new swanky Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on King Street West — or shall we say Ken Street West.

The exclusive event featured a pink carpet, Barbie beauty bar, and Ken’s “Mojo Dojo Casa House.”

You might also like: Ken put his spin on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse and you can stay in it for free (PHOTOS)

“Barbie” star Ryan Gosling reveals why he heavily relates to Ken

Mattel's new Barbie is being called a "huge step forward for inclusion" (VIDEO)

Gosling rocked a sleek Ken-esque blue tux, and Liu followed suit with a lime green jacket and a knitted mesh shirt.

When asked to reveal some details about their characters at the event, Liu confirmed once again the contentious Ken rivalry we’ve gotten a glimpse of in the film’s teasers.

“I won’t name any names, but one of the Kens in this movie can backflip, and one of the Kens cannot. And I think that’s the most important thing that I want you to know about our Ken. It’s a very important part of the story of Barbie,” Liu said.

“And as a result of that, one of the Kens has a deep well of pain and sadness that he wears sunglasses to try and hide,” Gosling added.

Barbie is set to be released on July 21, 2023.