Hollywood's biggest night: How to watch the Oscars 2024

Lights, camera, anticipation!

Hollywood’s biggest night takes to the red carpet on Sunday as the 96th annual Academy Awards flaunts all of your biggest stars and favourite movies from the past year.

Here is a front-row pass to the Oscars 2024, which will be broadcast live tonight on March 10.

The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood will be a hotspot of glitz and glam, tonight with festivities kicking off an hour earlier than usual, setting the stage for an evening of blockbuster proportions.

The Oscars kick off at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were announced back in late January, and include entertainers like Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, and Lily Gladstone; directors like Christopher Nolan, Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, and Yorgos Lanthimos; and films like Past Lives, Poor Things, The Holdovers, May December, American Fiction, and of course, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Late-night maestro Jimmy Kimmel returns for the fourth time, promising an evening of laughter and probably a few surprises. Brace yourself for a star-studded lineup of presenters, featuring Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, and many more.

Is there a better way to cap off the weekend?

Who is performing?

The Oscars wouldn’t be complete without a musical spectacle.

Tune in for live performances by Billie Eilish, Becky G, and the sensational Jon Batiste. And, of course, the highlight — a much-anticipated duet by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson performing “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

How can I watch the 2024 Oscars?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Watch on ABC

Fans can watch the Oscars live on ABC at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET through your local ABC station.

Streaming

Cable subscribers can stream the Oscars via the ABC app or abc.com. For cord-cutters, various streaming services like Hulu+ with Live TV, YouTube TV, SlingTV, and fuboTV offer front-row access.

Pro tip: Many platforms offer free trials — seize the opportunity!

The Red Carpet

The official Oscars pre-show, titled “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,: will be 30 minutes long and lead into the live broadcast on ABC, starting at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET.

The pre-show will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens — this will be Hudgens’ third year in a row hosting the red carpet event. (Hudgens and Kimmel are basically Oscars staples at this point.)

Happy A-listing!