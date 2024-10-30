"I was pissed": Olivia Rodrigo recalls almost getting arrested leaving Canada

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night and shared some scary moments she experienced while leaving Canada for the US this year.

Rodrigo has been performing worldwide as part of her ongoing Guts Tour. The 21-year-old made three stops in Canada: Toronto and Montreal in March and Vancouver in August.

“I heard a story that you got in a little trouble,” Fallon asked.

“Yeah, Jimmy, I got in trouble with the law for the first time in my life,” Rodrigo began.

Rodrigo shared that when the incident occurred, she was going to Portland from Canada. Based on her tour dates, she was likely leaving after wrapping up the show in Vancouver on August 9.

The star was at border control and handed over her passport.

Border control officers knocked on her team’s door and asked for her.

“I’m like, ah, I just played a few shows. Maybe their daughter wants an autograph. I come out at 3 am, delirious, and they take me into a room, and it’s an interrogation room. There’s a big cop with a gun, and he’s like, ‘Have you ever been arrested?'”

When the singer said no, the officer asked, “Are you sure?”

Panic began to set in.

“I’m gaslighting myself. I’m like, oh my god, maybe I was arrested, and I didn’t know it,” Rodrigo recalled. “He’s like, ‘You know you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this. This is really bad.'”

The multiple Grammy winner began “freaking out,” having a panic attack, and worrying that she wouldn’t be let back into the US.

After 30 minutes of interrogation, the officer looked at her and asked, “What’s your name?”

“Olivia Rodrigo. Like, R-O-D-R-I-G-O,” she answered.

“Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you, who’s your age, has been arrested multiple times, and her name’s Olivia Rodriguez,” he replies.

“Jimmy, I was pissed,” she told the host. “I’m like, you didn’t look at the name on the thing?! Phew, crisis averted.”

“So, Olivia Rodriguez, if you’re watching, be careful. That’s the moral of the story: Be careful. Yes, stay away from Canada,” Fallon concluded.

Aside from sharing the frightening experience, Rodrigo talked about her friendship with “Good Luck, Babe!” singer Chappel Roan and her first time visiting the Philippines as a Filipino American, and falling through a hole in the stage during a performance.

Watch the whole thing here:

This year’s leg of the Guts Tour ended on October 22 in Sydney. It will resume in March next year.