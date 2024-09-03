There is no shortage of jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, and there are tons of well-paying ones in the oil and gas industry.

We scrolled through Indeed and found plenty of jobs, including everything from entry-level positions to some that pay upwards of $200,000 annually.

If you are looking to break into the oil and gas industry or are just on the hunt for a new job, check out some of these postings that pay a pretty penny.

What: On top of a nice salary, this job offers a signing bonus, medical and dental benefits, a starter PPE kit, and opportunities for advancement. You’ll work in camp and non-camp conditions throughout BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Where: Nisku, Alberta

Salary: $39.50 per hour

What: This is a locally owned and progressive sickline and swabbing company based in Grande Prairie. It offers competitive wages, health benefits, a good atmosphere, and hourly pay or a salary with bonus pay. According to the job posting, experience is an asset but not necessary.

Where: Grande Prairie, Alberta

Salary: $52,000 to $110,000 per year

What: Located on sites across the prairies and northern British Columbia, this company is looking for floorhands primarily responsible for handling drilling equipment on the drilling rig floor and keeping the location clean and orderly.

Where: Nisku, Alberta

Salary: $39.50 per hour

What: This company is looking to fill several drilling rig positions. Twilight Drilling offers regularly scheduled rotations, and benefits are available for all permanent employees. Some requirements include valid industry training certificates including, but not limited to, Energy Safety Canada, Enform H2S Alive, and eGSO/PST/CSO or equivalent.

Where: Grande Prairie, Alberta

Salary: $38.50 to $39.50 per hour

What: This company is looking to fill various entry-level and other positions, including a field labourer who will require the knowledge of using hand tools and will also be responsible for cleaning and maintaining equipment as necessary.

Where: Across Alberta and northeast BC

Salary: Starts at $23 per hour

What: Apex Well Servicing is hiring a full-time position for an experienced floorhand, and on top of a good salary, it offers immediate benefits, a PPE bonus, and more.

Where: All over Alberta

Salary: $30 to $36 per hour

What: This company is looking for floorhands primarily responsible for handling drilling equipment on the drilling rig floor and keeping the location clean and orderly. Experience is an asset but not necessary, though you must have all the required regulatory training certificates.

Where: Nisku, Alberta

Salary: $39.50 per hour

Don’t see anything that piques your interest? Check out even more companies hiring this month here.