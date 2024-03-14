Written for Daily Hive by Samaa Abdalla.

‘Tis the season for wheatgrass and goldfish! Nowruz is next week.

On March 20 or 21 each year (depending on the year), Nowruz (also spelled Norooz or Norouz) marks the vernal equinox and commences the Iranian New Year.

Nowruz (pronounced “no-rooz”) is a 3,000-year-old tradition spread across many days and events. Behind the culture of this event is a lot of history. For starters, Nowruz means “new day,” as it represents a fresh and new beginning. You’ll see many events around the country and the world where Iranians show their national pride.

Here in Canada, Persians, Central Asians, Ismailis, and Kurds all celebrate the new year. In March 2009, the federal government passed a bill designating the first day of spring each year as “Nowruz Day.”

Wishing people a happy Nowruz

Okay, so Farsi may not be the easiest language to pick up, but there are many ways to wish Iranians the best for the new year. Your safest bet is to say “Happy Nowruz,” but if you want to impress your Iranian friend, go for “Nowruz Mobarak.”

What to bring as Nowruz gifts

Typically, when it’s Nowruz, visiting each other’s houses to ring in the new year and bringing gifts like flowers, sweets, or pastries is customary.

The symbolic Haft-Seen table

Haft-Seen means “seven S.” During Nowruz, Iranians set up a special table filled with emblematic items, including the most essential seven items beginning with the letter “seen” (S). Other settings, such as goldfish, holy books, coloured eggs, and mirrors, are often placed on the table.

A post shared by Hengameh (@hengamehofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The seven S items

Sabzeh (wheatgrass) represents rebirth and fertility

Sensed (jujube fruits) represents love and passion

Seer (garlic) for good health and to ward off bad omens

Serkeh (vinegar) represents old age and patience

Somagh (sumac) represents the colour of dawn with its dark lavender colour

Samanoo (wheat pudding) represents strength and preparedness for a new year

Seeb (apple) represents natural beauty and health

The Nowruz holiday is to the East as the Christmas season is to the West. It’s an exciting and joyous time that anyone can participate in, with the most memorable moments being setting up the Haft-Seen table, visiting relatives, and celebrating over a meal.

The kids always enjoy it since they usually receive money as gifts as well as being entertained by the iconic Haji Firuz, the bearer of spring who prances around singing and dancing with his tambourine.

You don’t have to be Iranian to enjoy this holiday worldwide. Take your family to one of the many events around your community and explore its fascinating traditions and unique customs.

Embrace the culture, and don’t forget — Nowruz Mobarak!