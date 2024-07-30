Canadians are in for a treat because there’s another chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for July 30 and 31 due to “a number of coronal mass ejections (CMEs)” which are eruptions of solar material.

The NOAA adds that the “brunt” of CME activity will most likely occur on July 30 and could result in G2 to G3 levels.

The NOAA uses a scale ranging from G1 (minor class storms) to G5 (the highest class storm).

Our latest modeling – as shown in this animation – indicates Earth’s outer atmosphere may begin to feel impacts from the recent coronal mass ejections around 06-12 UTC July 30. A G3 Watch Remains in effect for Tuesday with G2 conditions possible through August 1. #SpaceWeather pic.twitter.com/S5z9iJlqGr — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) July 30, 2024

This latest storm watch comes after the NOAA issued a G2 watch last week.

Space.com states that if the predicted G3 conditions take place, the “auroras could be visible across mid-latitudes around 50°,” which means the light show could be viewed in southern parts of Canada.

The NOAA’s aurora forecast shows the potential viewline of where folks can see the lights tonight and tomorrow.

“The brightness and location of the aurora is typically shown as a green oval centred on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense,” stated the NOAA.

“Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise.”

Space.com notes that the timing of when you can see nature’s light show is pretty unpredictable.

The website references a post from space weather forecaster Sara Housseal, who said it is “extremely difficult (if not impossible) to determine specifics with timing.”

PSA to the mets and journalists that are gonna wanna talk about the forecasted G3-G2 storm for the 30th-31st ‼️ PLEASE TAKE TIMING VERY LIGHTLY. With numerous CMEs in play, it is extremely difficult (if not impossible) to determine specifics with timing. SWPC does the best… pic.twitter.com/8EazD90yT8 — ☀️ Sara Housseal ☀️ (@SNHWx) July 28, 2024

Some Canadians were able to spot the lights during the early morning hours of July 30, sharing their pictures on social media.

Of course, whether the aurora will be visible from your part of the country will depend on the weather forecast and whether there are clear skies. For optimal viewing, it’s best to be away from light pollution.

If you’re hoping to catch the northern lights in the coming days, the NOAA has a more accurate 30-minute forecast to help with your viewing needs. You may need to stay up late (or wake up early) to see them, but it’ll be worth it!