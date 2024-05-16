Canadian man keeps receiving glasses after nearly missing $5M lotto win

After mistaking a $5 million lottery win for a much lower sum, Norman Stretch will never need a new pair of reading glasses again.

The Central Alberta man won the seven-figure prize in the April 13 Lotto 6/49 draw but admitted he couldn’t find his reading glasses when he discovered he had a winning ticket.

“I thought I’d won $5,000,” he said.

“I called my friend to show him, and he said, ‘Check again with your glasses on, dummy!’”

“Sure enough… it was $5,000,004!” he laughed.

His friends have had a hilarious response to the win, ensuring Stretch will always be within arms reach of a pair of glasses.

“My buddy just bought me 10 new pairs of reading glasses,” Stretch laughed. “I keep finding them everywhere. I can’t stop laughing!”

Stretch still considers the dollar amount unfathomable.

“I was sitting at a BBQ with a buddy, and we were trying to figure out how many rolls of toonies that would be!”

As for how he plans to spend his prize, Stretch isn’t thinking about any huge lifestyle adjustments right now.

“I just realized I’ve lived in Alberta my whole life and I’ve never been skiing,” he said at his prize claim. “I think it’s time to try some new things. I might take up surfing!”

Stretch bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1005 Quarry Ridge Drive in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.