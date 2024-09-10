It’s a new month and that means we’ve got our eyes on a batch of awesome new products! Ranging from countertop composting machines to chic fall wardrobe additions to essential skincare goodies, there’s bound to be something that tickles your fancy.

And since we’re slowly moving into gifting season (where has the year gone?!), you may want to keep a few in mind for all the people on your holiday list, too. Happy shopping!

Food waste goes in, and all-natural plant fertilizer comes out! One-touch operation makes it easy to use (great if you don’t want to spend your weekend deciphering complicated instructions), while powerful carbon filters prevent unpleasant odours from permeating your living space. When it’s time to grind, you’ll be glad to know it does it quietly, and reviewers add that its small size makes it incredibly convenient for compact living spaces like condos or cottages.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $599

If you, like me, love a white sneaker, then you seriously have to get yourself this clever lil cleaner. Reviewers say it gets their kicks looking brand-new, even if you’ve been putting them through their paces with daily wear. They’ll remove dirt and muck, sure, but their scrubbing surface all handles scuffs and tough marks (just make sure you add water and use a light hand — it actually works better the less pressure you use!).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.99

Give your morning shower an upgrade with a cleansing bar that’ll treat your bod to some tension-relieving action. The formula is refreshing and detoxifying, with charcoal and jojoba beads clearing your pores and hydrating your skin while you perform your ablutions. Reviewers say it makes their skin feel almost impossibly soft and delivers major lather.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18 ( $20 )

No matter what you’re shredding — cheese, carrots, garlic, you name it — this bear will tackle it with ease. Small enough to fit into even the teensiest kitchens, it’s also non-slip and has a clever hidden canister inside that’ll catch and trap all your shreddies so they don’t end up scattered all over your counters. Reviewers are especially fond of the fact that you can toss it right in the dishwasher when it’s time for a proper cleaning (don’t worry, it’ll never rust or warp).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99 ( $15.99 )

I’m a sucker for fall layers, and this is one I’m planning to add to my regular rotation immediately. The classic plaid pattern will never go out of style and is just the thing for jazzing up everything from sweats to leggings. It’s made of recycled wool with a gorgeous emerald green lining that’ll make you feel like you’re strolling through a New England college campus (rather than trudging through your morning commute).

Get it from Roots for $178

Anything that makes doing daily chores less of a hassle is a win in my books! The next time you’re doing laundry, just fill this petite ball with your favourite fabric softener (there’s even a fill line, so you don’t have to guess) and toss it into the machine. Reviewers say it’s a total godsend if you don’t have a washer with a softener slot and report that their clothes come out soft every single time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99

Kiss post-shave irritation and ingrown hairs an enthusiastic goodbye by swiping this solid bar onto your skin before going in with your razor. The clear formula will let you see what you’re shaving while skin-conditioning ingredients (like sunflower and coconut oils, white tea, and shea butter) leave things soft, smooth, and moisturized. Reviewers have ditched all other foams and creams entirely, saying this travel-friendly bar gives them the closest shave they’ve had in years.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.99

Your wrist stack deserves an upgrade this season, and this chunky style is the perfect place to start. Echoing classic mesh watchbands (albeit with a modern, oversized twist), it’s a standout piece that’s basically guaranteed to score you compliments every time you wear it. The closure is hidden by sculptural — but subtle — egret detailing that won’t pop open when you’re dancing the night away.

Get it from Jenny Bird for $250

I am cursed with sensitive feet. Pretty much every time I put on a pair of shoes, I get blisters, chafing, and peeling skin (don’t ask me why, such is my lot in life). So naturally, I’ve tried just about every solution to help soothe my tender tootsies, but none have worked as well as this solid stick. Unlike classic creams, it’s easy and mess-free to apply — just swipe it on — and leaves my stompers looking *and* feeling better by morning. Reviewers agree, saying it healed their cracked soles and stubborn calluses basically overnight, but feel free to get creative and swipe this stuff on wherever you find dry, cracked, or painful skin (like elbows, knees, or even your knuckles).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.77

It looks small, but this petite appliance is absolutely loaded with clever features: it’s capable of adjusting its blade speed and monitoring internal temperature to prevent overheating while crushing everything from nuts to ice in mere seconds. Add on clever safety features, like a one-minute auto shut-off timer and a sensor that won’t allow the blade to run ’til all parts are snapped on, and you’ve got yourself a helpful kitchen accessory you’ll likely find yourself reaching for on the daily. Reviewers were shocked by how powerful it was and say cleaning it is easy-peasy, too.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $149.95

Ultra minis have had their time in the spotlight, and now it’s time to make room for their stylish new iteration. This time, you’ll get a boost in the height department thanks to a dense foam platform, with all the things you love about your classic pair (like plush shearling lining and a lightweight construction).

Get it from Little Burgundy for $215

Like the other products from the brand’s iconic line (the Jet Lag mask is a cult fave, after all), this mist is all about soothing and repairing damaged skin. Because it’s ultra-fine, you won’t walk away with a soaked face or risk smudging or budging your carefully applied makeup every time you spritz it on. Instead of leaving things looking greasy or shiny, you’ll emerge looking glowing and hydrated.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $29

I’m a big fan of whipping up my own spice blends, but sometimes you gotta turn to the pros. I’ve got this spice set on my wishlist, thanks to its unique flavour combos that are all based on natural sea salt (no iodized or chemically processed additions here). Every blend is also gluten- and soy-free and completely vegan, with reviewers testifying each one makes a great addition to avocado toasts, as cocktail rimmers, or even sprinkled onto popcorn. You’ll get a pack of six, two each of sriracha, lemon, and original.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99

We may not want to admit it, but summer can take a serious toll on our hair. Between the sun, skyrocketing temperatures, and pool water, you may find yourself wrestling with brittle, gritty, or lifeless locks — which is where this repairing treatment comes in. It helps rebuild your tresses and tackles things like frizz, flyaways, dryness, and breakage in literally one use (reviewers say they noticed a difference in just five minutes).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $25+

The uses are virtually endless: you can jazz up old tees and sweatshirts with fancy new designs, deck out your sneakers, or just add a petite label to your kiddo’s clothing so it doesn’t end up in the lost and found. Reviewers are loving its fast heat-up time and easy-to-use design that’ll make even crafting newbies feel like pros. It doesn’t hurt that it’s only a fraction of the size and weight of an iron, making it ideal for smaller projects or fast touch-ups.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99

We’re pleased to report that your hunt for comfy (and supportive) undergarments is finally over. Sporting a wide 90s-style logo band, reviewers say the bralette is the best one they’ve ever tried, offering the right amount of support without feeling tight or constrictive. The set also comes with French-cut leakproof undies that’ll keep you dry and protected. And you can even mix and match the colours if you’re feeling spicy.

Get it from Knix for $84

Peptides are the hottest skincare ingredient right now, and for good reason. They’re especially good at plumping and conditioning skin, which is great news for your smoocher. When the weather’s doing all kinds of yo-yos and flipping between hot and cold, you’ll want to have one of these tubes on hand to keep your lips smooth and flake-free. The mess-free applicator tip means you won’t even have to consult a mirror before swiping it on!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $25

Now’s your chance to customize your bling! These oversized charms are the perfect addition to necklaces, bracelets, or even petite hoops, helping you create a bespoke collection of meaningful jewellery. They’re great for commemorating anniversaries, birthdays, or other special occasions (or just as an excuse to carry your lucky number with you wherever you go).

Get it from Mejuri for $90

This stuff is so good that it’s already sold out a few times. And for good reason, too, because it’s JUST THAT DANG EFFECTIVE. The cooling formula reduces puffiness almost instantly (and feels ah-mazing after a long night or early morning — or both), and the applicator tip means I can treat my undereye area to a nice massage every day. Throw in some niacinamide for dark circle reduction and you’ve got yourself a foolproof solution to just about every eye-related gripe you can think of.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $43.50

Think of this as your ideal digital notebook. You can doodle, draw, make lists, and even convert handwritten notes into digital assets so they’re easier to organize and reference when you need ’em. You can also import files and PDFs to annotate them or make quick edits, all while still being able to read your favourite novels. Reviewers say they’ve ditched their other e-readers entirely!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $459.99+

As the season changes from a sunny, toasty summer to a cooler, breezier fall, your skin may be going through a wee bit of a freakout. Thankfully, this kit is here to help you (and your skin) navigate the seasonal changeover. You’ll get a super gentle facial cleanser, skin renewal serum, repairing face cream, and an anti-pollution primer that’ll protect your dermis from irritants.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $39

Cleaning the floors Is one of my least favourite tasks, but I predict I’d hate it less if I got my hands on this genius 2-in-1 device. It can clean both wet and dry messes (at the same time!!!!), meaning you don’t need to swap heads, attachments, cleaning formulas, or (god forbid) entire gadgets to get things clean as a whistle. Its ergonomic shape makes gliding around furniture a total breeze, and you’ll only need one tank of water to clean over 3,000 square feet. It has a 35-minute runtime, and while it’s charging, it’ll clean itself so it’s ready to go the next time you reach for it.

Get it from Dyson Canada for $899.99

Our kitten HATES being groomed. No matter what brush or technique we’ve tried, she’ll tolerate a couple passes before going at us with her claws. That is until we tried this genius gizmo. The silicone-tipped bristles are gentle but firm enough to grip every last loose hair (even the ones trapped in her poufy undercoat), and the brushing process must feel pretty darn good because she immediately starts purring like a lil’ motorboat. The best part? I don’t need to struggle to dislodge the fur and dander, thanks to the brush’s genius press-and-release system that neatly slips it all off the bristles. 10/10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99

This style has been in a chokehold and I don’t care who knows it. I’m loving the high collar (great for keeping out chilly breezes) and cropped silhouette that won’t make you feel like you’ve disappeared beneath your cold-weather layers. It’s decked out in stretchy panels so you can move freely and is both water-repellant and windproof, making it ideal for unpredictable transitional weather.

Get it from lululemon for $188

Blush is having a major moment lately, and this one’s about to become your new go-to. In addition to several skin-loving ingredients (like rosehip oil, green tea extract, and vitamin E), it’s also easy to apply. Like, you won’t even need a brush to blend it out! The shades are all intended to be universal, meaning they’ll flatter every skin tone and work on eyes, lips, and face alike. Each one has its own petite mirror and can be stacked with others (thanks to extra-strong magnets) that’ll make them easy to grab and save them from popping open in your makeup bag. It looks like a cream but applies like a powder, so you can build up the saturation as much — or as little — as you want.

Get it from Shoppers Drug Mart for $30

I’m a big fan of a fizzy beverage, but not so much a fan of the price that comes along with it (cost of living, am I right?!). And while this soda maker is definitely an investment up front, it’s saved us TONS of cash — and it makes a delicious drink to boot. Because it doesn’t need to be plugged in, you can pop it wherever you want (instead of just where the plugs are). In just a few seconds, it’ll fizz up whatever you’re vibing with that day, like lemonade, iced tea, or just plain ol’ H2O. It also has a clever locking system that’ll keep your bottle in place and minimize spillage.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $349.99

All products have been independently selected, and prices are accurate at time of publication. Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.