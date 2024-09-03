With all the products in the world, how is one supposed to find the top picks? Well, according to the experts (aka our readers here at DH), these are all the best Amazon Canada products worth your hard-earned cash.

Here’s what you can expect: top-notch beauty picks, genius kitchen gizmos, foolproof cleaning products, and plenty of other cool stuff. So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to something new, this is it.

These are aesthetic as all hell, but reviewers say they’re also surprisingly durable, holding up to daily use without peeling or fading (and can be easily removed or repositioned). You’ll get preprinted labels for just about every spice or ingredient you can think of, including really niche ones like za’atar, tajin, chervil, and other funky flavourings you might be playing around with lately. Because they’re made of vinyl instead of paper, you won’t have to worry about them getting wrinkled or smudged if you accidentally grab a jar with a wet hand. You’ll get a pack of 146 labels.

We may all be glowing to the gods after all the summer sunshine, but heat, humidity, and salt can wreak havoc on our skin. Swap out your standard body wash for this oil-based formula that’ll whisk away sunscreen and sweat while treating your bod to major moisture. Reviewers say it’s one of the few products they’ve tried that actually alleviated chronic dryness!

I like to think of myself as a pretty handy gal, but sewing is not a skill I’m particularly good at. So when things go wrong — like, say, a seam rips at the last second — this genius webbed tape is what I turn to to fix it. It’s thermal-activated, so once you apply it where you need it, simply do a couple of passes over it with a hot iron, and you’re set!

When your eyes feel especially zonked, slap on a set of these restoring eye masks — they’re packed with retinol that’ll smooth out fine lines and get your peepers looking *chef’s kiss* in a snap. Reviewers say these work better at tackling dark circles and puffiness than any other product they’ve tried (including heavy-duty concealers) — and the results are only better the more you use ’em! You’ll get a pack of 24 pairs.

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Thanks to its dual rows of hair-grabbing teeth, you’ll be able to give your pet a proper brush-down during shedding season (or whenever they bless you with dander and fluff). It’s gentle enough to tackle tangles, knots, and snags while reaching into their undercoat to grab anything trapped down there. Reviewers say it worked so well they no longer have to shave down their pets every few months.

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It is moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers, rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were also surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality.

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Fearlessly wipe away salt stains, mud, dirt, and other icks off your fave pair, because these are non-toxic *and* safe for all kinds of fabrics (yes, even suede). Reviewers say they worked wonders on their Uggs while making old pairs of kicks look practically brand-new again. You’ll get a pack of 10.

These are hypoallergenic, reusable, and fluff up laundry like nobody’s business. Reviewers love that they also eliminate static while reducing drying time (which is great if you’d like to save a few bucks on your hydro bill). You’ll get a set of six.

Your pup deserves the best, and that means a comfy ‘n’ safe harness. Its clever design will prevent your doggo from slipping free during a walk, while preventing accidental choking if they get a wee bit excited (or tend to pull on the leash). Reviewers are fond of its several adjustment points that allow for maximum customization and say it’s the only harness they’ve tried that doesn’t make their pets totally miserable.

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

If you’re looking to upgrade your pre-sleep routine, pop this hydrating formula on before bed and get ready to blast off into Snoozeville. It contains a mix of melatonin, as well as lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you find your zen, with intensely hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to plenty of moisture.

It’s cleverly shaped to reach down to the bottom of every jar and container, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck out of all your condiments. It’s food-safe, BPA-free, and can even be tossed in the dishwasher when it gets gunky, making it the low-maintenance kitchen accessory of our dreams. Reviewers say its curved tip is *chef’s kiss* for smearing tasty stuff onto bread and crackers, too.

Whether you’re doing some light exfoliating or just tidying up errant brow hairs, these lil’ razors will help you do it. Their sharp stainless steel blades make short work of dead skin and peach fuzz, and they even have protective caps so you can safely store ’em in your makeup bag (and not get nicked when you reach inside). You’ll get a pack of 12.

This cult-fave cleaning sponge might look cute as a button, but don’t be fooled by its cheeky grin. Thanks to its dual-sided design, you can swap between a textured scrubbing side and a foamy side that’ll absorb liquids so you can wipe down wet surfaces in a snap. Conversely, the cleaning paste is actually all-natural, so when you really need to give something a deep clean, you can do it without having to resort to harsh chemicals. All you’ll need is a drop of water to activate its cleaning powers.

No matter where you’ve got irritation (hands, face, or bod), this is the stuff to help soothe it. It’s even safe to use on diaper rash! Reviewers say it works wonders on sunburns or to calm down angry bug bites, with some even using it as a daily moisturizer (apparently, it gives their skin a *serious* glow). Its thick texture will also keep your skin protected during the colder months to keep windburn or rapidly dropping temperatures from wreaking havoc on your poor dermis.

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get a pack of 10.

Thanks to extra-sharp (and ultra-fine) teeth, you’ll be able to zest and grate to your heart’s content. Reviewers love that it makes testing garlic easier than ever while making short work of everything from cheese to citrus peels. Its grippy, sturdy handle will save you from wrestling with it the next time you’re craving a pillowy pile of Parmesan on top of your pasta. And once it gets dirty, you can toss the whole thing into your dishwasher to get it squeaky clean again (it also comes with a blade cover to keep it protected in your drawers).

Your ear will nestle right inside the specially designed notch, which means you won’t be woken up by a sore ear. It’s also a dream for anyone with fresh piercings, keeping you from smooshing things down when you’re just trying to catch up on beauty sleep. And if you love falling asleep with earbuds in (who doesn’t love a lullaby?), you’ll be able to snooze comfortably with those in, too.

Peeling skin? We don’t know her. This soothing lotion is formulated to prevent skin from drying up and flaking off after a wee bit too much time in the sun, thanks to moisturizing additions like aloe, tea tree oil, cocoa butter, jojoba, and vitamin E. Reviewers report that it’s non-sticky and non-greasy, making it great for slathering on active kids (or just impatient adults).

