Five Canadians share what they wish they knew before moving to Canada

Moving to Canada comes with a unique set of challenges, whether it’s job searching or dealing with unexpected culture shocks.

Those who’ve recently moved to Canada are becoming increasingly vocal on social media about their experiences. Some are even warning others about things they should consider before moving.

A lot of these experiences are posted on TikTok. Today, we’re highlighting five people’s stories about leaving home and moving to the Great White North. They share how they deal with the harsh winters and explain how taxes and finances work in Canada.

So whether you’re a newcomer or are thinking about making the big move, here’s some advice from those who’ve already been through it.

Be transparent in job interviews

User @lifewithfed moved to Canada almost six years ago, and she has some pretty solid advice regarding job hunting as a newcomer.

“When you’re interviewing, let the employer know right away that you’re looking for sponsorship,” she said. “If a company is not allowed to sponsor, they will let you know right away, and you’re going to save so much time.”

Technically, employers don’t “sponsor” a person in Canada; however, according to Canadian immigration law firm Canadim, they can “assist in bringing foreign workers by securing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or submitting an electronic job offer (LMIA exempted categories).”

“Once an employer secures an LMIA or the ‘A’ number (electronic job offer), it can be used to apply for a Canadian work permit,” reads the Canadian website.

It’s cold and costly

When Selebogo Theledi moved from Cape Town, South Africa, to Calgary as an international student, she already knew about Canada’s high cost of living. But experiencing it was something else.

“I kind of knew what I was getting myself into, but guys, I didn’t know it was this steep,” she said. “With inflation in this economy? Guys, it’s just hella expensive. That’s why you see a lot of local and international students working part-time and studying full-time.”

And while Theledi was prepared for the harsh Canadian winter, the reality still came as a shock.

“Guys, it is cold,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t see the sun for a week.”

Understanding prices, taxes, and fees

ADee describes himself as “your Filipino bestie in Canada” and uses TikTok to share his experiences and observations as a newcomer.

One thing that stuck out to ADee was that when shopping, what you see on the price tag is not what you can expect to pay.

“Prices here are listed before taxes and fees. Let me explain that. So if you see something for $1, it’s not actually $1 — it’s $1 plus taxes and fees,” he said. “So if you see an item and you see a price tag, that’s not the final price, and the reason why they do that here is because different provinces have different taxes, so they can’t really put a final price on everything.”

ADee notes that, in comparison, products in the Philippines are priced to include a 12% value-added tax.

“If you see posters [in Canada], it will say ‘plus tax,'” he explained. “So it depends on what you are buying or which Canadian province you’re currently at.”

Building good credit

After moving to Canada from Nigeria as a permanent resident, Folasade Daini has learned some important lessons. One of them is a common challenge for new immigrants.

Daini shared that if she were to do it all over again, she would start building her credit immediately.

“So when we came here, I was like, ‘Ah, no, I don’t want to owe anybody. I will just manage this small [amount] of money that we’re bringing. I didn’t want to owe anyone,” she explained.

But she soon realized the importance of a credit history.

“That was really unwise because the whole system is [about] having a good credit history and being able to borrow money and pay it back quickly,” she said. “So if you’re just coming, don’t make the same mistake I did.”

Her advice: get a credit card and build your credit since it will come in handy when you want to rent an apartment or make bigger purchases like a car or a home.

“Don’t expect to fit in right away”

Lauren Stephanie moved from the UK to Vancouver three years ago, and on her channel, she shares her journey as she settles into her life in Canada. Along the way, she’s certainly learned some lessons she shares with her viewers.

“Moving abroad is a huge deal, and it can take time to feel settled. And I made a TikTok video the other day saying that I’m in my third year of living in Vancouver, and I’m only just starting to feel like things are coming together,” she said.

Another critical piece of advice: don’t lose contact with your loved ones back home despite the differences.

“Please, please, please schedule in those FaceTimes and do not lose contact because those are the people you will be relying on when you have down days or feel lonely living in that new country,” she said.

What do you wish you knew before moving to Canada? Let us know in the comments.