ImPAWssible! Missing cat found after accidentally shipped in box to Amazon warehouse

Galena went missing for a week and was found in an Amazon warehouse (Carrie Clark/Facebook) | Hadrian/Shutterstock

A cat owner in the US returned more than she anticipated to an Amazon warehouse thousands of kilometres away from her home.

Utah resident Carrie Clark’s cat, Galena, went missing on April 10. At first, the family thought that their “super shy” indoor cat had escaped the house, but the story ended up being more remarkable than that.

Clark shared the impawssible turn of events in a post on the Facebook group Utah County Lost and Found Pets.

“We found out on Apr 17 that she jumped/hid in one of our Amazon packages without us knowing. Brace yourself… She was mailed to California and trapped in a box and trailer for six days ” she wrote.

On that fateful day, the cat owner received a text that Galena’s microchip had been scanned, reported local news organization KSLTV. She then got a call from a vet — in Los Angeles, of all places.

The vet told Clark that Galena was found inside an Amazon box packaged among five pairs of work boots.

“I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found, and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday,” she told KSLTV. “The box was a ‘try before you buy,’ and filled with steel-toed work boots.”

It turns out Galena was rescued by a kind Amazon employee named Brandy. She took care of the lost kitty and dropped her off at the vet the following day.

Clark and her husband immediately booked a flight for the next day to pick up Galena.

“It was an amazing reunion! Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again,” she told KSLTV. “Despite being skinnier and some mild dehydration, her bloodwork was completely normal and she was completely unharmed!”

Galena was lucky Brandy was the Amazon worker who opened her package. Clark says she learned that Brandy rescues them on the side.

That wasn’t the only miracle. According to the cat owner, the box Galena was in was split open on one side, which gave her air to breathe. The temperature was also mild enough so that Galena didn’t overheat or freeze.

“Galena survived because of her microchip, Brandy’s kindness and generosity, and God’s grace!”

The family drove about ten hours back to Utah with their furry friend.

“We made it home yesterday after travelling 1600 miles in 24 hrs to get our kitty back!!” wrote Clark on Facebook.