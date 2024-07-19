A Canadian woman isn’t letting Edmonton’s potentially record-breaking heatwave bother her after winning a cool $1 million in a recent lotto game.

Michelle Stromsmoe won the million-dollar prize on the May 24 Western Max draw. The Edmonton woman said she went into the store on her work break to check her tickets and saw a win with several zeroes.

“I thought I’d won $100,000, and I went back to work thinking about it,” she admitted. “But then I went to the WCLC website and saw a million was won so I manually checked and double-checked my ticket.”

Sure enough, there were not five but six zeroes following the first digit.

“When my husband came back from lunch, I told him I’d won, but he didn’t believe me,” she

laughed. “I had to show him the website and the numbers!”

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she continued. “But it’s great! It’ll be good for our family.”

Stromsmoe has plans to invest some of her winnings, but she also has her sights set on some overdue renovations.

“We can finally do new windows,” she said. And build a new deck out front! There are a few

things around the house I’m looking forward to.”

Stromsmoe purchased her winning Western Max ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 9570 170th Street NW in Edmonton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.