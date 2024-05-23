Slow sales and stagnant growth: Is lululemon in its flop era?

What do 13-year-old girls, finance bros, and Team Canada have in common? You can find them all decked out in lululemon… in schoolyards, by water coolers, and at the Olympics.

But in the last year, the seemingly unstoppable Canadian athleisure brand hit a hard patch, from slowing sales to inventory problems to an investigation into greenwashing claims. Just this week, the company said its chief product officer was leaving, sending shares down ~7%.

With the news comes a broader shift in the company’s leadership that will see Sun Choe’s work transferred to the company’s global creative director, Jonathan Cheung.

Why it matters: Some analysts think lululemon is losing its edge. Last quarter, it reported that growth in North America, its largest market, is stagnating — there are only so many leggings and belt bags that people can continue to buy as they rein in retail spending.

Meanwhile, competitors are coming in hot: On Running projects 30% sales growth in 2024, and new brands like Alo Yoga and Free People Movement are also doing well.

You might also like: Lululemon is being investigated for alleged "deceptive marketing practices"

Lululemon unveils what Canada’s athletes will wear at Paris Olympics

Passenger denied lululemon reimbursement after WestJet baggage delay

Big picture: Sure, lulu might be one of the worst-performing stocks on the S&P 500 so far this year. But the company has built up a decades-long reputation for making athletic clothing that people love, and it continues to invest in growth — with plans to open up to 40 new stores this year.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.