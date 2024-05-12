Weekend winner: Lottery player wakes up $5 million richer on Mother's Day

It’s going to be an unforgettable Mother’s Day for one Canadian lottery player who just became a brand-new multimillionaire.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, May 11, and there was a massive Gold Ball jackpot worth $46 million. However, no one won the top prize, but according to PlayNow, someone in Burnaby, BC, will be celebrating after matching the White Ball prize number 05516473-02 and winning the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw were 02, 10, 17, 18, 22, 28, and bonus 36. After matching the six numbers, one very lucky lottery player won the Classic Draw top prize worth $5 million. The life-changing ticket was sold in Atlantic Canada.

Another BC resident also won after purchasing a ticket online. Like another lottery player from Ontario, they matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, they’ll split the Classic Draw second prize, with each receiving $104,439.40.

The game’s SuperDraw also took place on May 11 with 25 guaranteed prizes, each worth $25,000. Here are the results:

3 winners in Western Canada

13 winners in Ontario

7 in Quebec

2 in Atlantic Canada

As for the Classic Draw Extra, the winning numbers were 8, 11, 34, and 74, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore winning number was 8780984, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, May 15, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $48 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.