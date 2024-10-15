One Canadian couple felt overwhelmed with emotion after discovering they had just won a big lottery prize.

Jocelyne Cournoyer and Pierre Millette are lottery players who live in Laurentides, Quebec. While shopping for groceries at a Metro supermarket, Millette decided to buy a Lotto Max ticket.

The pair decided to split the tasks: Millette bought the ticket while Cournoyer checked the results. After scanning the ticket, Cournoyer couldn’t believe what she saw: they had just won the Extra prize worth $1 million in the September 14 draw.

They immediately tried to share the happy news with their daughter but with no luck: she works in the woods and, at the time, had no reception. But when she finally did get reception, she wondered what was happening as her phone was flooded with texts and missed calls.

Cournoyer said getting in touch with her son was easier — all she had to do was ask him to check their ticket.

“His eyes popped out of his head, just like in cartoons,” she recalled.

While at the prize centre to pick up their massive cheque, the pair shared their plans for their windfall. Cournoyer and Millette said they had recently purchased a vacant lot, so their winnings would allow them to spend more time in nature. They’ll put their money towards a new tractor and landscaping, with additional plans to go moose hunting.

The couple’s winning ticket was purchased at a Metro supermarket in Mont-Laurier. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.