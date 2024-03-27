After seven years of playing the lottery together, four buddies finally win big

Would you play the lottery with a bunch of your besties?

A group of four friends in Ontario added their luck at the lotto and are divvying up a $190,350 Lotto Max second prize.

Mickford Durgana, Bibi Persaud, Cheryl Beeler, and Marjan Cvetkovski of Woodbridge, Tottenham, Newmarket, and Oakville, respectively, all work in the manufacturing industry.

They’ve all played the lottery individually, but they decided to start playing in group mode seven years ago to have a “better chance of winning together.”

Mickford was the first to discover the win and shared his experience at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

He checked the group’s ticket, purchased at a 7-Eleven location in Woodbridge, using the OLG app on the morning of February 2, the day of the draw.

“When I saw the prize amount, I wasn’t sure,” he said. “I took the ticket to the store, and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I was so excited! I went straight home to call the team!”

Mickford called Marjan, who was so excited that he began to scream.

“I texted a photo of the prize slip to the rest of the group, so they had proof,” Mickford laughed.

“It was all excitement after that,” Bibi added, smiling. “It feels awesome!”

The group members have different plans for their share of the prize money, including celebrating by going on a nice vacation, investing in their kids’ education, and saving for a comfier future.