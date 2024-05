"My heart started racing": Retired automotive worker recounts the day he won the lottery

After decades of trying his luck at the lottery weekly, one Ontarian is celebrating his new millionaire status.

Leslie Dickson, a resident of Oshawa, bought a Lotto Max lottery ticket at a convenience store in his city. He usually finds himself playing Lotto Max or Lotto 6/49 games.

As he usually does, Dickson added the “Encore” option. The addition totally paid off.

On April 23, the retired automotive worker matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order, winning a $1 million Lotto Max prize.

Dickson travelled from Oshawa to Toronto to snag his windfall at the OLG Prize Centre and shared his story.

ā€œThe day after the draw, I checked the winning numbers online. When I saw the winning Encore numbers, all the digits matched my ticket,” he recalled. “My heart started racing, and I had to take a few deep breaths.”

Dickson was absolutely ecstatic but shaken up by what had just happened.

ā€œI looked at my wife and said, ā€˜I think I won $1 million!ā€™ She was shocked and thrilled for me.”

The lottery winner called his experience “surreal.”

“I would always dream of a win like this, but when it happens, it is unbelievable and special,ā€ he smiled. ā€œI feel thankful. Itā€™s fantastic! Just super!ā€

So far, Dickson has no major plans for the hefty prize money, but he did say he planned a special meal with his wife to celebrate.

