"My heart started racing": Retired automotive worker recounts the day he won the lottery

After decades of trying his luck at the lottery weekly, one Ontarian is celebrating his new millionaire status.

Leslie Dickson, a resident of Oshawa, bought a Lotto Max lottery ticket at a convenience store in his city. He usually finds himself playing Lotto Max or Lotto 6/49 games.

As he usually does, Dickson added the “Encore” option. The addition totally paid off.

On April 23, the retired automotive worker matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order, winning a $1 million Lotto Max prize.

Dickson travelled from Oshawa to Toronto to snag his windfall at the OLG Prize Centre and shared his story.

“The day after the draw, I checked the winning numbers online. When I saw the winning Encore numbers, all the digits matched my ticket,” he recalled. “My heart started racing, and I had to take a few deep breaths.”

Dickson was absolutely ecstatic but shaken up by what had just happened.

“I looked at my wife and said, ‘I think I won $1 million!’ She was shocked and thrilled for me.”

The lottery winner called his experience “surreal.”

“I would always dream of a win like this, but when it happens, it is unbelievable and special,” he smiled. “I feel thankful. It’s fantastic! Just super!”

So far, Dickson has no major plans for the hefty prize money, but he did say he planned a special meal with his wife to celebrate.

