Lottery ticket given as a birthday present changes healthcare worker's life

A healthcare worker from Ontario is celebrating after winning a life-changing amount of money in the lottery.

Kandice Gignac, a Midland resident, sometimes buys lottery tickets to test her luck. Little did she know that a Big Spin ticket gifted on her birthday would win her a fortune.

The winner travelled to Toronto to visit the OLG Prize Centre, where she picked up her comically large $100,000 cheque and shared what happened.

“I went to the store to see what my Spin prize would be, hoping to win $20,” said Gignac. “When the screen said ‘Big Spin Winner,’ I was excited but still unsure of what I won. I was shocked to learn the minimum prize was $100,000!”

Her family and friends supported her, and she spun the wheel.

The wheel was heavier than she thought, having seen videos of past winners spinning it. Still, she was prepared to put in some elbow grease and give it a whirl.

“It was so nice to see everyone’s smiling faces as they cheered me on. I was so focused; I was present in the moment. It’s wonderful to be going home with $100,000!” Gignac smiled.

Gignac added that she will take some time to settle into her win but has some ideas for the prize money.

“I always said if I win, we are going on a trip! It will be lots of fun planning a trip to celebrate,” she concluded.

We don’t know exactly who gifted her the ticket, but they bought it at a convenience store on King Street in Midland.

Speaking of big wins, the Lotto Max jackpot has gone up. If you’re considering buying a lottery ticket, this would be an excellent time to try your luck.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, May 17, the prize pool will amount to $73 million and include a $65 million jackpot and an estimated eight Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.