There are some people in dire need of some good luck, and one of them is an unhoused man in Italy who won the lottery.

Gianluigi is a down-on-his-luck man from Italy who decided to buy a SuperEnalotto lottery ticket for €1.50 (C$2.24), reports Leggo. He bought the ticket at a store in the small port town of Senigallia. And it turned out to be the right move because Gianluigi ended up winning a prize worth €37,045 (C$55,234.84) in October.

It seemed like luck had finally turned for him… or so he thought.

Just as soon as he discovered that he had a chance to start over, he realized that he wouldn’t be able to claim his winnings because, unfortunately, he didn’t have a health card. To add to that, his tax number had expired.

“To collect them, you need the health card, but I don’t have it,” said Gianluigi. “I only have an old tax code which is no good; you need what’s on the health card.”

Gianluigi, who has no fixed address and no longer has any contact with his family, relies on Caritas, a non-profit, for support.

But according to an update from ANSA, it appears this story will finally have a happy ending.

The news site reported that “after a month of bureaucratic tinkering,” officials announced that Gianluigi would finally be able to claim his winnings.

After taxes, Gianluigi will receive around €30,000 (C$44,728).

As for what he’ll be doing with his windfall, Gianluigi said, “I will manage this money myself. I want to continue to remain invisible.”

Massimo Severi, who manages the store where Gianluigi bought his winning ticket, said, “I’m happy [the money] went to him.”