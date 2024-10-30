Canadian Hindus slam Poilievre for cancelled Diwali appearance

Some members of Canada’s Hindu community are calling out Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for cancelling his appearance at a Diwali event in Ottawa.

The event was organized by Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), which describes itself as a “voluntary federally incorporated not-for-profit organization with the mission to foster good relations between India and Canada.”

According to the event details, the gala was initially scheduled for October 30 and was cancelled due to circumstances beyond its control.

In a follow-up message posted on X, OFIC’s president, Shiv Bhasker, expressed his dismay at Poilievre’s cancellation, which he claimed came without any explanation.

“The event was meant to be a joyous occasion to honour Diwali, a festival that is not only deeply significant to the Indian community but also emblematic of the multicultural spirit that Canada prides itself on,” he stated.

Extremely disappointing step by @PierrePoilievre and @CPC_HQ to cancel an annual Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill. So the grudge is not with India but Hindus??? pic.twitter.com/t7uQsDwpzw — Hindu Times Canada हिंदू टाइम्स कनाडा (@hindutimescan) October 29, 2024

Bhasker also said the timing of Poilievre’s decision comes during growing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India regarding Khalistan, a Sikh separatist movement.

“The sudden withdrawal of leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India, has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out,” he stated.

“These developments, while deeply concerning, should never have resulted in the unfair treatment of Canadians of Indian descent, who have no connection to the action or decisions of a foreign government.”

Canada and India’s ongoing row dates back to June 2023, when Khalistan supporter and Sikh community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, BC.

Following the shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that “agents of the Indian government” were linked to the death of Nijjar, leading to heightened diplomatic strain between Canada and India.

After Trudeau’s accusations, India suspended visa applications from Canada and diplomats were removed from both countries.

The political rift was reignited earlier this month when an RCMP report accused agents of the Indian government of “serious criminal activity” in Canada.

The Indian government has denied these claims.

India also feels that Canada hasn’t been taking enough action against “Sikh extremism” — a stance the country has had for decades, specifically following the 1985 Air India bombing, also known as the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history.

Hindu community reacts to Poilievre cancelling

Many Hindu Canadians reacted to the news online, calling out Poilievre for not showing up.

One X user said they were “extremely disappointed” in the opposition leader.

Extremely disappointing step by@PierrePoilievre

and@CPC_HQ

to cancel an annual Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill. — Akshar Patel (@akapatty85) October 29, 2024

“That is a shame,” wrote another.

“Raise your voice. Protest against it,” added another commenter.

One person added that this could impact Poilievre’s support from the Hindu community.

In his statement, Bhasker demanded an apology for the “insensitive and discriminatory act.”

“This is not just about a cancelled Diwali event or event where the politicians decided to reengage on their commitment to attend; it is about a much deeper, more insidious problem,” he wrote.

“Racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada, and this latest development has laid bare the systemic biases that still exist. Our politicians, by reducing themselves from these cultural celebrations, have sent a message — intentionally or not — that we, as Canadians of Indian heritage, are not fully part of this nation, that we are somehow less Canadian because of our ancestral ties to India.”

OFIC has rescheduled the Diwali event for next month at a new time and venue. Daily Hive contacted Poilievre’s office for comment and will update this story when it receives a response.