Mid-week win: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer and jackpot reaches $62 million

Someone in Canada woke up $1 million richer after hitting the lottery jackpot.

Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Lotto 6/49 draw had a massive Gold Ball prize of $60 million on the line.

Unfortunately, the odds weren’t in any Canadians’ favour to claim that jackpot, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big wins.

Have you heard? 👀 Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $60 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the $5 Million Classic Jackpot. Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/JIOZAU58cV — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) June 3, 2024

One lucky Western Canada lottery player matched all White Ball numbers (35195773-05) to win $1 million.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw were 04, 06, 24, 27, 32, 41, and bonus number 34. While no one nabbed the top lottery prize of $5 million, five players matched five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number.

One PlayNow.com player, three people from Ontario and one player from Quebec are splitting the second Classic Draw windfall, bringing home $53,261 each.

The massive wins stopped there as no one matched all four Classic Draw Extra prize numbers of 2, 8, 14, and 51 to win the $500,000 lottery jackpot.

However, 43 Canadians did match three out of four, taking home $1,000.

Since no one took home the $60 million lottery prize this time, Canadians have another chance on Saturday, when the jackpot will increase to $62 million.

There’s also the Lotto Max draw this Friday with a jackpot of $40 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.