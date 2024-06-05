If you’re a WestJet customer still trying to absorb the shock of the airline’s “UltraBasic” tier, you may be even more gobsmacked to see the Basic fare you purchased being suddenly changed to the new option online.

One Daily Hive reader emailed in saying that while checking the details of their upcoming trip to Hawaii, they noticed that the Basic fare they had initially booked had suddenly been downgraded to the UltraBasic tier without any explanation.

The WestJet customer was concerned as the new UltraBasic fare doesn’t allow customers to bring carry-ons (without an additional charge) or choose their seats, among other restrictions.

Daily Hive reached out to WestJet to see why the switch happened and what this meant for other Basic fare customers.

WestJet confirmed that all customers who previously purchased the Basic fare on or before June 4, 2024, will not be downgraded to an UltraBasic fare.

Hello.Guests that purchased a Basic fare prior to June 4, 2024, will not be impacted by the introduction of UltraBasic. Basic fare guests that purchased their tickets prior to the launch of UltraBasic will enjoy WestJet’s Basic experience, including carry-on baggage allowance. — WestJet (@WestJet) June 5, 2024

“Our booking system is currently being updated behind-the-scenes and some guests may see UltraBasic messaging in digital communications in the short term,” stated a WestJet representative to Daily Hive via email.

“We are expecting the booking system update to be completed later this week and recommend that guests review their confirmation of booking to clarify which fare they have purchased.”

WestJet fare comes with many restrictions

The new fare option was announced by WestJet on Tuesday and will take over the airline’s Basic tier as the cheapest pricing option.

“WestJet is committed to providing our guests with fare options that provide affordability, choice, and flexibility,” airline officials said in a statement.

“We want to empower our guests to choose the products and services they value most so they can match their travel experience to both their preferences and budget.”

The new fare also comes with many limitations. Carry-ons aren’t allowed unless passengers purchase an “Extended Comfort” option for all flights in a single direction (including connections) or are boarding transpacific or transatlantic flights.

UltraBasic allows passengers to bring a personal item small enough to fit under the seat in front of them. Check-in bags are permitted but with an additional fee. Customers are automatically assigned seats at the back of the aircraft, including middle seats. The option to choose seats comes with an added fee.

Flyers with UltraBasic will also be the last to board. The fare isn’t eligible for changes, cancellations, refunds, or WestJet rewards.

Passengers “Ultra-outraged” with UltraBasic

WestJet said the new fare will help it provide more competitive air travel options while “focusing on operational excellence” by expediting the boarding process, optimizing cabin space, and having a better organized, timely flight schedule.

However, many customers simply aren’t having it with the airline’s explanation.

Dozens of people sent their thoughts about the fare change to Daily Hive, expressing their dismay with the decision.

“WestJet continues to find new ways to disrespect its customers and discriminate on the basis of affordability. The spin on this latest fare increase is an insult to people’s intelligence,” wrote reader Barry Werth.

One person suggested the airline should be “boycotted.”

“Shame, shame, shame, on WestJet. Pay more or be treated poorly,” they stated.

Jim Keenan wrote in stating that they were going to “move [their] businesses to other airlines going forward.”

Reader Grand Blander stated that the airline’s “so-called ultra-low fare is a bait-and-switch scheme exploiting customers’ desire for affordability while delivering a subpar and more expensive travel experience.”

“This is not a service enhancement; it is a blatant price hike wrapped in misleading advertising. Avoid this service if you value transparency, comfort, and genuine cost savings.”

Outrage was expressed online, with hundreds of comments criticizing the airline for the “massively disappointing” move.

Massively disappointing, but not surprising. What an absolute dumpster fire of an idea. — (dm) (@LurvesFood) June 4, 2024

“It’s like you’ve done focus groups on what people hate and take those as suggestions,” said one commenter.

Just more reasons to never fly WestJet. It’s like you’ve done focus groups on what people hate and take those as suggestions. — Spencer (@Spencer__W__) June 4, 2024

“April Fool was 64 days ago,” wrote one person.

april fools was 64 days ago — Justin Fletcher (@JUSTYFLETCH) June 4, 2024

Another customer said the move was “insulting.”

This is insulting. — Dr. Melissa Funke (@MelissaKAFunke) June 5, 2024

In a statement, John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said that the airline is “committed to air travel affordability” and the UltraBasic fare is “an innovative cost-effective solution” that will strengthen its budget-friendly offerings for customers.