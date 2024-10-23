Someone in Canada just won the Lotto Max second prize

A lucky Canadian lottery player has a lot to be happy about going into the weekend after a successful Lotto Max draw.

While no one is taking home the $22 million jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw, someone did nab the second prize.

The winning numbers were 07, 08, 23, 30, 32, 33, 49, and bonus 22. A lottery player from Miramichi, New Brunswick, matched six of the seven numbers including the bonus to win $155,064.40.

Thirty-eight Canadians matched six out of seven numbers to win $4,080.60 each.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 61, 76, 90, and 91.

Unfortunately, no one won the top prize of $500,000, but 40 Canadians did match three out of four numbers to win a modest $1,000 each other.

If you didn’t beat the odds this time around, don’t worry. The next Lotto Max draw is this Friday, October 25. The jackpot goes up to $27 million.

There’s also the Lotto 6/49 draw tonight with a Gold Ball jackpot of $16 million.

You could end up like this man who surprised his wife with a major lottery win right in time for their 10th anniversary.

When Casey Jarzabek learned of his $103,636.30 prize, his wife was out of town.

“I called her and apologized for waking her up in the middle of the night,” said Jarzabek. “When I shared the good news, she was so happy and excited for us.”

The lotto winner picked up his winnings on his 10th wedding anniversary.

“Before coming here, my wife told me the best present she could receive this year would be a cheque for $100,000,” said Jarzabek while collecting his winnings.

He added that “winning has been an awesome experience,” and he hopes to hit the jackpot again.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.