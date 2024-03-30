Weekend winners: FIVE lottery players across Canada split second prize

Several lottery players across Canada have just found themselves united by a stroke of luck: they all won a second lottery prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, March 29, and the jackpot was worth $40 million. The winning numbers are 01, 14, 17, 19, 23, 42, 48, and bonus number 39. Although no one matched the seven winning numbers, a couple of lottery players from different provinces will take home a big prize.

Five people won the Lotto Max second prize after matching six of the winning numbers and the bonus number. According to PlayNow, three tickets were sold in Ontario, one in Quebec, and another in Atlantic Canada. Split five ways, each winner will soon receive a cheque for $38,185.10.

The numbers for the Lotto Max Extra draw were 5, 29, 59, and 82, but no one matched the winning numbers. However, someone in Ontario is now $1 million richer after matching the Encore number 1674989.

The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, April 2, and the jackpot is now at $50 million, with two Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.