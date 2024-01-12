Man who won the lottery on New Year's Day taking friends out to dinner to celebrate

A retiree from Niagara Falls, Ontario, got the best gift ever on New Year’s Day when he validated his lottery ticket and realized he won big.

Richard Nester matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Lottario draw on December 30, but it was only a couple of days later that he found out about the win.

Technically, Nester won two prizes — $100,000 and $4 on the Encore ticket, bringing his winnings to $100,004.

The 64-year-old always plays Encore, and his favourite games include Lottario and Ontario 49.

“You have to play to win. Encore increases your chances, and it’s only $1,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his prize and share his experience. “Spend a buck, increase your luck,” Nester said, laughing.

He’d bought the life-changing lottery ticket at a Busy Bee Convenience location in his city.

“I checked my ticket on New Year’s Day while at the store. I handed my tickets to the retailer, and the first one she checked was a smaller win,” Nester shared. “When she checked the big winner, I felt confused. I told my partner, and they were shocked!”

Unlike many recent winners who’ve opted for down payments, home renovations, and paying for weddings and trips, Nester wants to keep things simple.

He’ll be celebrating with his friends by taking them out to dinner so his pals can share a taste of the win.