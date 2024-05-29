Fingers crossed: $70 million Lotto Max jackpot and 24 Maxmillions prizes for grabs this Friday

Do you buy lottery tickets based on Lotto Max jackpots?

If so, right now might be a good time to purchase a ticket; the jackpot currently stands at the game’s maximum limit.

Nobody won the jackpot in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but two lucky lottery players in Ontario and Quebec are celebrating after splitting a million-dollar prize. Their names have not been revealed.

Maxmillions prizes are worth a million dollars each, meaning a prize pool of $94 million is up for grabs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The last time anyone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on April 19, when a ticket sold in Ontario matched the seven winning numbers: 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, and 42.

While grocery shopping one day, Gregory Chialtas picked up a Lotto Max ticket that would lead to the $70 million jackpot. He bought it at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre on Yonge Street in Toronto.

“I got everyone on Facetime to share this exciting news, but no one believed me! It took a bit of time to convince them it was true,” he shared. “Every good parent wants to give their kids the most, and I guess I can now. I plan to adopt a rescue dog so that I can change their life for the better, just like what’s happened to me!”

For those who don’t want to wait until Friday to test their fortune, there’s a Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw tonight, and the jackpot is a whopping $56 million.

The jackpot could swell beyond $60 million if no one wins tonight.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Daily Hive’s Irish Mae Silvestre