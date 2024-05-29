Canadian kiteboarder survives shark attack while snorkelling in Turks and Caicos
A Canadian man says he cannot believe how lucky he is after surviving a shark attack while “casually snorkelling with friends and family” in Turks and Caicos.
Lucas Arsenault of Prince Edward Island shared a life update on Instagram over the weekend, just days after enduring the life-altering attack “traumatic accident” on May 23.
A post from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force confirms that the shark attack happened on Thursday afternoon. Officials received a report that a 27-year-old man had been injured while snorkelling.
Medical and police personnel were dispatched immediately, and the snorkeller was rushed to the Cheshire Hall Medical Center for treatment.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the injured male as we wish him a speedy recovery,” authorities wrote.
The survivor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, holding his hand up in a shaka sign, a gesture associated with surfer culture. His left arm and leg are bandaged up, and his right leg appears to be missing.
Arsenault said he had received an outpouring of love and well wishes “far beyond he could ever imagine” after receiving several supportive phone calls and messages.
“I wanted to give you all a quick update on here after receiving an outpouring of love and well wishes far beyond what I could ever imagine. It’s truly incredible the amount of support, calls, texts, etc. I am humbled and inspired,” he wrote. “I thank all of you from far and near.”
As a kiteboarder, Arsenault is no stranger to ocean waters.
His Instagram page is filled with videos and photos of him riding the waves.
“Life can sure be fragile. Despite the terrible situation, I am incredibly lucky to be still here. Without going into details, it was a shocking experience. I cannot express how lucky I am to be here,” the life update further reads. “This will present new challenges for me, but I am incredibly positive and thankful to be here, doing well to continue living my life to the fullest.”
Arsenault concluded the post by calling the incident “a speed bump in the road on this journey of life” and requesting privacy.
“I will adapt. I love you all. I appreciate everybody, and your energy is healing. I will get back to you when I can. I’ll be back,” he wrote.
Supportive comments poured in from friends, family, and followers.
“Lucas, I am an above-knee amputee that kite foils. Be assured that you will be ripping on the water again very soon. Stay positive; life will be good again. Glad to share any of the trials and tribulations. Carpe Diem,” wrote Philip Lorimer.
“You are an incredible person, Lucas,” wrote fellow kitesurfer and extreme sports athlete Hannah Whiteley.
“We are all thinking of you and sending all our positive healing energy to you.”
Daily Hive has contacted Arsenault and will update this story when he responds.
