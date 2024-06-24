"Where did PEI go?" Canadians baffled over Liberal MP's error-filled map of Canada

One Member of Parliament is getting schooled in geography after putting his picture on a colour-in map of Canada that shows several errors.

Last Thursday, Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill, Alberta, shared a picture of an outline of the Canadian map.

The caption reads, “Colour the map! Display with pride!” On the worksheet is a photo of Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, who has been a member of the provincial parliament for over 10 years.

“Can you spot the error that whoever was supposed to proof this mailer didn’t catch?” Garner tweeted.

At first, Garner pointed out “two fairly significant errors,” but others found mistakes that even Garner had failed to spot.

Spoilers: No Yukon No PEI QC, NB and NS are depicted as one province And if you want to be picky, Baffin Island is depicted as a peninsula and the Avalon Peninsula is depicted as an island. — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) June 21, 2024

In a June 23 post on X, Naqvi acknowledged the “mistake.”

“The map is missing PEI and Yukon. My team and I apologize,” he stated. “Please think of it as an interactive map to teach kids our geography or to start to learn more about these amazing places.”

Please think of it as an interactive map to teach kids our geography, or to start to learn more about these amazing places. From my team and I, our best wishes to you for a #HappyCanadaDay! — Yasir Naqvi 🇨🇦 (@Yasir_Naqvi) June 23, 2024

Some of the glaring mistakes on his map of Canada include the fact that Yukon and the Northwest Territories appear to be missing a border.

“The Yukon is expanding?” reads one post on X.

“Oops. [Yasir Naqvi] erased the border between Yukon and NWT, and PEI is missing (despite Anticosti Island being shown),” added another.

But that’s just one of many errors.

“Where did PEI go? LOL,” reads another post on X.

But as other Canadians poked fun at the map, others were less amused.

“The audacity of [Yasir Naqvi] to put the PEI flag but leave out the island on this illustration,” commented one frustrated X user.

“Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi doesn’t even know what Canada looks like,” added another.

Daily Hive has contacted Naqvi for comment. What are your thoughts on this Canadian map blunder? Let us know in the comments.