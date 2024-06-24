BC lawsuit over forever chemicals could launch an "avalanche of litigation"

The makers of so-called forever chemicals are finding themselves embroiled in forever lawsuits.

What happened: BC became the first Canadian province to sue the makers of PFAS chemicals, claiming they knowingly sold people toxic products that damaged their health and contaminated the drinking water supply.

BC is seeking compensation for the costs of cleaning up drinking water systems contaminated by the chemicals.

Catch up: PFAS, a group of around 15,000 substances commonly known as forever chemicals because they can take thousands of years to break down, were used for decades in many common household products, including non-stick cookware, food packaging, cosmetics, and more.

The chemicals have been linked to cancer, weakened immune systems, and other health problems.

PFAS are now found in pretty much everyone and everything, including most people’s bloodstreams (including newborns) and drinking water systems.

Why it matters: BC’s lawsuit is just one of what many legal experts say will be an avalanche of litigation that could pose an “existential threat” to companies involved in making PFAS.

3M agreed to pay up to US$12.5 billion to hundreds of US cities and towns as part of a settlement over PFAS claims last year. Some speculated that it settled to avoid a trial that risked bankrupting the company.

What’s next: As more Canadian provinces and cities start scrubbing PFAS from their drinking systems, expect to see a growing list of governments demand chemical companies cover the bill.

