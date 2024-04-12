Everyone's thinking the same thing after grocery exec murdered on “Law & Order Toronto”

Canadians are thinking the same thing about Thursday night’s episode of Law & Order Toronto: this is definitely about Loblaw, right?

In the latest episode, detectives investigate the kidnapping and murder of a grocery executive amid a backdrop of protests against high food prices.

“Times are tough, groceries are expensive, people get angry,” says a clip from the trailer posted on X. “Do you think a protester was involved in this?”

This plot had viewers drawing parallels to the very real struggle to afford groceries and the disdain many Canadians have for a certain Loblaw executive — Galen Weston Jr.

Canadians took to social media to react to the episode.

“OMG — they killed Galen Weston???” reads one post on X.

OMG – they killed Galen Weston??? https://t.co/dSn15IN2Un — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) April 11, 2024

Many revelled in art imitating life.

“This blatant spoof on the current Loblaws situation in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is… Okay, I just love seeing very current Ontario/Canada events relevant to me on Law & Order. It’s a thrill,” commented a viewer.

This blatant spoof on the current Loblaws situation in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is… Okay I just love seeing very current Ontario/Canada events relevant to me on Law & Order. It’s a thrill. — Lindsay 📺📻 FUND THE CBC! (@WitchOats) April 12, 2024

“Law & Order Toronto crime this week involves murder of a major grocery chain COO dealing with food-price protests 🤔🍞🥚,” added another.

Law & Order Toronto crime this week involves murder of a major grocery chain COO dealing with food-price protests. 🤔🍞🥚 — Sue Carter (@flinnflon) April 12, 2024

Viewers also shared their theories on the possible murder suspect.

“’Captain, my team have been working their butts off trying to ID the killer, and so far we’ve come up with…’ (takes off sunglasses) ‘…No Names,'” reads one X post.

“Captain, my team have been working their butts off trying to I.D. the killer, and so far we’ve come up with…” (takes off sunglasses) “…No Names.” — Lloyd Davis (@ldaviseditor) April 11, 2024

A No Name suspect committed the crimes 😆 — Athena Cochrane (@athenabcochrane) April 11, 2024

With iconic deliveries of dialogue like “They’re gouging their customers” and “It’s bread! Can’t we just have bread?!” it’s difficult not to connect it to major news stories about Loblaw in the past few years.

From being accused of price gouging to price-fixing bread, there’s so much material to pull from, and the show definitely capitalized on that.

This isn’t the first time real-life events inspired Law & Order Toronto. In March, the show went viral after an episode about an infamous crack-smoking mayor.