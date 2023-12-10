Men in ski masks broke into Keanu Reeves' home and stole a firearm

Like a scene straight out of one of his action movies, Keanu Reeves’ home was broken into by men in ski masks.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded to a report about a burglary at the Canadian actor’s home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday at 7 pm.

Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said, “Suspects entered the property through the backyard and broke a rear window to gain access.”

Although the police searched the property, there were no suspects.

TMZ reports that police were alerted to the incident by an anonymous caller.

Reeves wasn’t home at the time.

According to TMZ, the burglars reportedly stole a firearm, but it’s “unclear” if anything else is missing.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

LAPD officers found themselves at the Reeves residence yet again at around 1 am when alarms went off in the home. After reviewing security camera footage, they spotted men wearing ski masks smashing a window and entering the house.

It’s not the first time that the John Wick and The Matrix star has had issues with break-ins.