Tributes pour in after death of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star André Braugher

André Braugher, who may be most well known for his portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away at age 61.

According to Deadline, Braugher passed away on Monday after a short illness.

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the two-time Emmy-winning actor was known for the 90s series Homicide: Life On The Street and Men of a Certain Age.

Deadline reports Braugher was set to star in the upcoming Netflix show Residence. He also recently played a role in the final season of the Paramount+ drama The Good Fight, alongside Christine Baranski.

Fans remember Braugher as Captain Holt

On social media Tuesday, many fans are sharing their favourite moments from Braugher’s time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he played the seemingly no non-sense police captain of the NYPD’s 99th precinct in Brooklyn, alongside SNL alum Andy Samberg.

Other fans suggest he may just be “one of the greatest TV characters.”

Rest well, Captain Holt.