Cineplex offering $5 movie tickets and popcorn every Tuesday this month

Cineplex has an amazing Valentine’s gift for Canadians this February.

A movie date won’t break the bank this month thanks to a special Cineplex deal.

Every Tuesday, all month long, the Canadian cinema chain will be offering general admission movie tickets and a small bag of popcorn for $5 each, plus tax.

It’s finally February! ❄️💘 Join Cineclub this month and get deals when you see films like #Argylle, #MadameWeb and #DriveAwayDolls! Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/DYNR36yQjb pic.twitter.com/bWXyYhuXPA — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 1, 2024

Cineplex says it was inspired by the resurgence of the early 2000s era romantic comedies to reimagining iconic films like Mean Girls.

“We’re taking Tuesday pricing back to the late nineties when Canadians were running to see iconic movies like Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, The Sixth Sense, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Toy Story 2 and The Matrix,” said Sara Moore, EVP and chief marketing officer at Cineplex, in a statement.

According to the company, the last time movie tickets in Canada cost $5 was 25 years ago, just before the new millennium.

So, how does it work?

Basically, you can buy any ticket for any movie for just $5 as long as you go on a Tuesday this month.

If you really want to take advantage of the deal, it might be better to buy the ticket in person. Cineplex says that if you purchase tickets online, you’ll be subject to an online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket, plus tax.

Standard upcharges for premium experiences like UltraAVX or VIP Cinemas will apply.

The movie theatre says the offer isn’t valid for non-feature films and event cinema presentations.

If you’re a Scene+ member, you’ll get even more of a discount because you’ll still receive an additional 10% off if you buy a ticket on Tuesday this month.

And to top it off, Cineplex is also offering a small bag of popcorn for $5 every Tuesday.

“As the country’s top entertainment destination, we are delighted to give Canadians more reasons to come in from the cold to experience movie magic with friends and family this February,” said Moore.

Who are you taking to a Tuesday movie night this month?