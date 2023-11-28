NewsPoliticsCanada

"Champagne socialist": Jagmeet Singh’s luxury designer tote sparks debate online

Nov 28 2023, 5:02 pm
Jagmeet Singh/Facebook | Pinterest

When Jagmeet Singh stepped out of a hotel, little did he know that his accessory of choice would spark such a heated debate online.

According to one X user, the New Democratic Party leader was photographed outside a Sheraton hotel in Toronto carrying a black tote bag with a tropical print on the front and “Versace” very clearly emblazoned across the design.

One Instagram account also shared the photo with the caption: “Champagne socialist Jagmeet Singh spotted with a Versace tote bag yesterday.”

Singh’s controversial Versace bag (Pinterest)

According to the Versace site, prices for tote bags start at around $1,000 but can go up to $2,000. Singh’s bag doesn’t look like a recent model as the same canvas tote bag is no longer available on Versace’s site. However, there is one that’s currently listed on the popular resale site Poshmark for US$750.

For Canadians struggling amidst an affordability crisis, it wasn’t a good look for the NDP leader.

The photo drew harsh criticism, with one commenter calling him “The Rolex socialist.”

“LOL, this dude calling out ‘corporate greed’ while he buys Versace,” stated another.

One X user was more concerned about the tropical print, calling it “obnoxious.”

Others didn’t understand why a designer handbag was setting people off.

One Instagram commenter asked, “Why does it matter how HE CHOOSES to spend his money?”

Where do you stand on the Singh-Versace debate?

