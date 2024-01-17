Did you know? Costco has an online "last chance" section full of deals and big discounts

You might consider yourself a hardcore Costco fan, but did you know that the members-only retailer has a last-chance section online?

Just like the physical locations, it’s a great place to score some deals. Like what you’d expect from a last-chance section, the products can be a bit random, featuring items from various categories like food, clothing, and furniture.

“Shop these items before they’re gone. While quantities last,” reads the website.

And as any savvy Costco customer knows, you either buy now or forever hold your peace because often, when items are available in stores, there’s no guarantee when they’ll be restocked. Buying items from the last-chance section helps you avoid regret.

Here’s a quick look at some items that Costco members can purchase online.

Food

Price: $29.97 (sold previously at $49.99)

The Meltaway Mints by Hickory Farms are a colourful treat to share with friends and family. They’re creamy and sweet and feature a subtle mint flavour. This item comes with six packs of mints.

Price: $64.96 (sold previously at $124.99)

Perfect for those don’t-feel-like-cooking nights, this risotto variety pack is the perfect alternative to takeout. This item is a product of Italy and is gluten-free. The pack comes with nine individual servings and three flavours: classic parmesan, porcini chanterelle mushroom, and savoury saffron. Yum.

Home

iComfort Platinum Elite 4D Zero Gravity Massage Chair with Voice Control Price: $4,999.97 (sold previously between $5,999.97 and $8,799.99)

This chair has pretty much everything you need from a massage chair: intelligent massage technology, 20 programs to choose from, and a soothing back heat feature. You can control the chair using a touchscreen tablet, but it also has a voice control and recognition feature. Available in sand, black, and brown.

Ballo Gas Series Fire Pit with Weatherproof Soft Cover Price: $299.97 (sold previously at $499.99)

Gather the fam around this unique fire pit with a faux cement finish. It burns clean with propane gas, and it’s water and UV-resistant. It comes with a tempered fire glass and a weatherproof cover.

Clothing

Price: $16.97

Get two looks for the price of one with this Nicole Miller reversible shawl. One side features a printed textured boucle, while the other side features a solid black micropolar fleece. The item is made with 100% recycled polyester.

Price: Kids $12.97; ladies and men $16.97

There’s no reason why you can’t dress the entire family in matching pyjamas. The pyjamas come in various sizes for kids, women, and men. The top and bottom feature white and red animals.

Check out other items from Costco’s last chance section here.