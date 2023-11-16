NewsVentureTechCanada

How crackable is yours? These are the 20 most common passwords in Canada for 2023

Nov 16 2023, 3:42 pm
You’ve probably heard it before: you need to use a stronger password.

New research shows that internet users are still using easily trackable passwords in 2023.

Password manager NordPass has unveiled the 200 most common global passwords over the past year, 70% of which can remarkably be cracked in less than a second.

What a time to be alive, eh?

In Canada, the most common password is still somehow “123456,” followed by “admin” and “password.”

NordPass says a third of the world’s passwords consist purely of numerical sequences with “1234,” “12345,” “123456789,” and “00000” each being used nearly one million times, worldwide — all of which are the easiest to crack.

In Canada, the only password on the top 20 list that takes longer than a few hours to crack is, “Canad1en5” and “keeptrying,” which take one day and 11 days to break through, respectively.

NordPass says most people create stronger passwords for their financial accounts, while the weaker passcodes are usually used for more remedial digital events, like streaming service logins and social media accounts.

When it comes to creating a strong password, however, NordPass says using 123456 just doesn’t cut it in today’s world.

The password manager company says passwords should be 20 characters long and use both upper and lowercase letters, along with symbols and numbers.

Recycling the same password for everything also makes users more vulnerable if their data becomes hacked.

NordPass recommends never storing passwords on internet browsers and highly suggests using third-party software management systems to keep your virtual data protected.

So, how crackable is your password in 2023? Here are the top 20 passwords used in Canada, along with how quickly they can be broken into. For a full list of NordPass’s 200 most common passwords, click here.

Rank Password Time to Crack
1 123456 < One second
2 admin < One second
3 password < One second
4 54321 < One second
5 12345678 < One second
6 123456789 < One second
7 alliance < One second
8 Canad1en5 One day
9 12345 < One second
10 123four56 Three hours
11 1111111 < One second
12 123aBc456 Nine seconds
13 Password < One second
14 Cutie121 56 minutes
15 1234567 < One second
16 Pa55word? One second
17 welcome < One second
18 qwerty < One second
19 Boss1234! Three hours
20 keeptrying 11 days

 

