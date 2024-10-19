Thousands of Honda vehicles recalled due to fire risk, increased crash potential

Honda Canada has voluntarily recalled nearly 61,000 vehicles due to defects that increase the risk of fire.

On October 16, the automaker shared that the issue impacts 2023-2025 models in Canada.

“Due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside the fuel pump. During vehicle operation, these cracks can lead to possible fuel leaks and fuel smell while idling or driving,” Honda Canada wrote. “A fuel leak in the presence of a spark increases the risk of a fire, along with the potential of a subsequent crash or injuries.”

Those who own the impacted vehicles are asked to contact Honda for a free inspection and, if necessary, replace the high-pressure fuel pump if the inspection indicates a defective part.

Impacted models

2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid

Honda will mail a letter to registered owners of the affected models in December, asking them to take their units to an authorized dealership. However, you can also check if yours will need a repair by visiting Honda’s recall page.

The company said it is “working diligently to prepare the necessary tools and service parts required for the dealer to perform the recall service in the coming weeks.”

It has not received any confirmed reports of fires, crashes, or injuries related to the problem.

In another update earlier this month, Honda recalled around 239,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in Canada and 1.7 million in the US. The company explained that the steering issue can cause “increased steering effort and difficulty that can increase risk of a crash or injury.”

The manufacturer explained that environmental heat and moisture exposure can cause improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheels to swell, which can reduce the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear.

Read more about that recall here.