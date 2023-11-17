20 Canadian companies hiring for seasonal jobs this holiday season

Every fall, Canadian employers begin recruiting workers for the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a seasonable job this November or December, plenty of companies in Canada are hiring.

The opportunities are predominantly focused on retail-related jobs, with more than half of seasonal postings in October and November looking for sales associates or customer service representatives.

According to Indeed, job seekers’ interest in seasonal work is “stronger than it’s been in previous years, with more searches for holiday-related terms than in previous years.

Canadian job seekers shouldn’t be dismayed, as there are still plenty of seasonal jobs to be found this holiday season.

To help job seekers understand where opportunities lay, Indeed compiled a list of retail companies hiring the most seasonal jobs right now.

The coolest bookstore in Canada is currently hiring a variety of customer-facing roles, with seasonal customer experience representative positions posted all across Canada.

Share of seasonal job listings: 5.41%

PetSmart is hiring seasonal associates in stores all across the country.

Share of seasonal job listings: 4.11%

Groupe Dynamite is hiring seasonal sales associates in its Garage and Dynamite stores across Canada for the holiday season.

Share of seasonal job listings: 3.86%

Carter’s, known for its apparel products for babies and young children, is hiring seasonal associates across the country this holiday season.

Share of seasonal job listings: 3.77%

Bath & Body Works locations around the country are currently hiring for seasonal retail sales associates – with current listings in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and more.

Share of seasonal job listings: 3.13%

Swarovski is hiring seasonal retail sales consultants across Canada for the holidays. Jewelry and the holidays – is there any better combination?

The arts and crafts supply store Michaels is hiring seasonal service team members throughout the country right now.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.89%

Old Navy is currently hiring seasonal retail sales associates in stores around Canada for the holidays.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.58%

Apparel company Guess is currently hiring seasonal sales and stock associates across the country.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.47%

Electronics store Best Buy is currently hiring seasonal warehouse associates and seasonal retail associates in stores all across Canada.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.41%

Winners, the lifestyle chain that offers a wide variety of name-brand products at a discount, is currently hiring for seasonal retail store associates.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.25%

Apparel brand Gap is currently hiring both seasonal sales and seasonal stock associates for the holidays.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.14%

Ethically produced beauty and cosmetics company The Body Shop is hiring across the country for seasonal customer consultants.

Share of seasonal job listings: 2.05%

Accessory store Ardene is currently hiring seasonal sales associates across the country, from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.88%

Chocolate fans will want to get their resumes in at Purdys Chocolatier, which is currently hiring for seasonal stockpersons and seasonal chocolate sales connoisseurs across the country.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.85%

Hudson’s Bay is hiring seasonal sales associates around the country for the holiday season.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.74%

Sports apparel brand Under Armour is currently hiring for seasonal sales and stock associates in stores across the country.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.68%

Saje Natural Wellness is currently hiring seasonal team members in its natural health stores all across Canada.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.59%

The edgy teen apparel store Hot Topic is hiring for seasonal sales associates and seasonal key holders in stores all across the country for the holidays.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.48%

The Salvation Army, a registered charity and worldwide Christian church, is currently hiring Christmas workers, Christmas kettle hosts, and Christmas registration workers.

Share of seasonal job listings: 1.43%