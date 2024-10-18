The language spoken by over 39,000 Inuit people across Canada has been added to the world’s go-to online translator.

Driving the news: Google Translate is expanding its languages to include Inuktut, a broad term encompassing different Inuit dialects. Almost two-thirds of people in Nunavut say their first language is Inuktut, the only province or territory without English or French dominance.

It’s the first time the translation service will include a First Nations, Métis, or Inuit language from Canada — part of a broader effort at Google to preserve diverse languages.

Catch-up: The AI model powering Google Translate is trained using online text data. That means predominantly spoken languages and endangered dialects that aren’t seen as much online can present challenges.

Thanks to the Inuit community’s growing digital presence, Google was able to source enough quality data online to create the language model.

Why it matters: Inuktut is integral to the Inuit community’s cultural identity, but at the current rate of decline, only 4% of Inuit in Nunavut will speak it at home by 2050. Experts say bringing Inuktut into more digital spaces is a crucial part of preserving the language.

