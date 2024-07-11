Five Canadian cities are now viewable on Google Immersive View, a new feature that gives users a lifelike, multi-dimensional view of cities they want to explore through Google Maps.

Launched last year in cities including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Berlin, the feature is now available in Montreal, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Edmonton.

Immersive View, which uses AI to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images together, aims to help Canadians experience different places and locations virtually.

You might also like: Canada plans to order up to 12 new arctic-capable submarines

Advocacy group claims passenger "pressured" to keep quiet about complaint decision by airline regulator

Canada to bar universities from accepting international students if they fail to track enrolment

With Immersive View, you can experience cities before you arrive. Wander the streets of Old Montreal, or maybe a virtual flight over Toronto’s CN Tower.

Try scrolling through time to see the temperature, how crowded an area is going to be, and what the city looks like as the sun sets.

Or take a stroll through Calgary’s bustling downtown core and Edmonton’s picturesque river valley.

How to check it out: