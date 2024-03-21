"Spend time with me in a hotel”: Global News host shares ongoing harassment nightmare

Editor’s note: This article details instances of harassment that may be offensive to some readers.

A Canadian Global News political journalist has shared details of a disturbing situation involving criminal harassment.

Mercedes Stephenson, the Ottawa bureau chief at Global News and host of The West Block, has shared a series of tweets, providing a harrowing update on a case that continues to unfold despite previous legal action.

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Stephenson revealed that an individual had been convicted and imprisoned for criminally harassing her with graphic sexual messages.

On March 20, Stephenson updated her followers on X that the perpetrator sent her an email claiming he was going to “spend time with me in a hotel” this weekend.

The email is a violation of the offender’s probation, leading Stephenson to fear for her safety once again.

Stephenson says the message contained disturbing references to future interactions, including mentions of creating offspring together.

Apparently “in due time we will create our own offspring” one day after we “spend much needed time alone (at) hotel of your selection” “What’s your plan this weekend besides spending it with me” — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) March 20, 2024

Despite Stephenson’s efforts to seek justice, she revealed that there is currently a warrant for the individual’s arrest, which has been in place for weeks. She says the complexities of the justice system have made it difficult for law enforcement to apprehend the offender, even though they know his whereabouts.

Stephenson expressed frustration with the system, noting that even if the police were to arrest the individual, there are no guarantees that he would remain in custody. Due to the involvement of a Justice of the Peace rather than a judge, there is a risk that the offender would be released immediately despite multiple probation violations and a history of harassment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Stephenson (@mercedesstephensontv)

The situation highlights broader issues within the criminal justice system, particularly concerning bail reform and probation protocols. Stephenson emphasized that her experience is not unique and that many victims of harassment and stalking face similar challenges in seeking recourse.

Stephenson remains vigilant and determined to hold the perpetrator accountable as the ordeal continues. She urged for greater scrutiny of the probation and parole processes to prevent repeat offenders from evading consequences for their actions.